Gallatin County commissioners approved an ordinance Tuesday that allows for permitted concealed carry in most county buildings.
The ordinance would allow for permitted concealed carry of weapons in county buildings except for Gallatin County Detention Center and the Law and Justice Center. The new rules also apply to concealed carry permits in states that have concealed weapons permit laws similar to those in Montana. The new rule will take effect 30 days from Tuesday.
Judges at the Law and Justice Center issued a standing order in late June prohibiting firearms and weapons, permit or not, in the building.
The reason for the change to county rules stems from House Bill 102, now law known as the “constitutional carry” bill that allows concealed or open carry weapons without a permit in most places in the state. There are exceptions, including K-12 schools, law enforcement centers, private property, federal buildings and courtrooms.
The key difference between the statewide bill and the county’s ordinance is that permitted concealed carry will be allowed within certain county buildings, while open and unpermitted concealed carry are still prohibited.
The new ordinance would replace prior rules and restrictions, most notably an ordinance the commission adopted to prohibit weapons in certain county buildings.
Commissioner Joe Skinner said during the meeting that the commission received calls from concerned residents asking that the county commission vote against the ordinance. Their worry was that this ordinance would restrict peoples’ ability to carry weapons into county buildings.
Commissioner Scott MacFarlane added that the commenters were worried about their right to carry. He said they are recognizing where people can carry legally with a permit, rather than restricting any rights.
“So you’re expanding your ordinance,” said Deputy County Attorney Erin Arnold during the meeting. “Right now the ordinance that is in effect would not allow for carry with a concealed carry permit. You’re broadening who can carry with the new law.”
Alex Miller is the county and state government reporter and can be reached at amiller@dailychronicle.com or by phone at 406-582-2648.