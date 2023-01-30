Let the news come to you

A division of the Montana Attorney General’s Office will take over prosecution of a West Yellowstone homicide case.

The Gallatin County Commission OK’d handing over the Patricia Batts case to the Prosecution Services Bureau Monday. Batts was charged with deliberate homicide and three other felony charges stemming from the death of her 12-year-old grandson, James Alex Hurley, in 2020.

Gallatin County Attorney Audrey Cromwell said during a Monday meeting with the commission that staffing was the reason that her office wanted to hand prosecution of the case over to the state.


Alex Miller can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com

