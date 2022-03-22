The Gallatin County Commission unanimously approved a new agreement outlining who would govern the local health board and health department Tuesday.
The county commission’s decision has not finalized the agreement. While the Belgrade City Council unanimously approved the new interlocal health agreement Monday, the Bozeman City Commission has yet to place the item on its agenda.
The pair of governing bodies signing off on the document does, however, bring a months-long process closer to completion.
Changes made by the Montana Legislature with House Bill 121, and the need to include Belgrade into a new agreement, spurred the process of replacing the decades-old agreement between the city of Bozeman and the county.
Creating a governing body to oversee the Gallatin City-County Board of Health was the major task generated by the Legislature. The health board would be relegated to an advising body for major decisions and would give the governing body recommendations on what to do.
The governing body proposed in the new agreement is composed of all three Gallatin County Commissioners and one representative each from the Bozeman City Commission and the Belgrade City Council.
The makeup of the governing body was a point of contention at a previous public meeting addressing the creation of a new agreement. The new configuration represented a compromise among the three governing bodies.
“I recognize that compromise is often unsatisfying,” said Gallatin County Commissioner Zach Brown. “In this instance, finding agreement with the two cities to join the interlocal agreement helps our community and taxpayers avoid an irrational outcome.”
That irrational outcome would have been Bozeman and Belgrade creating their own health departments with the same services and same taxes.
Many people that spoke at Tuesday’s meeting expressed dissatisfaction with the new agreement, reiterating that the issue was that the makeup of the governing body would give unequal representation to voters in Bozeman and Belgrade.
State Rep. Jennifer Carlson, R-Manhattan, said that the intent of House Bill 121 was to have county commissions across Montana be the governing bodies in newly-created interlocal agreements to give equal representation to voters.
“Both of those added representations on the governing body disenfranchise every person in my district,” Carlson said.
Commissioner Joe Skinner said that if it was the legislature’s intent to have county commissions be the governing body, that lawmakers would have a chance to fix that in the next legislative session.
Commissioner Scott MacFarlane said that his big concern in previous discussions was the representation element. He and his fellow commissioners had initially pushed for the county commission to be the sole governing body.
But what the county commission heard from Bozeman city commissioners was that the commission’s idea on the makeup of the governing body would silence Bozeman representation, he said.
“I think that this agreement satisfies my philosophy and what I’ve been trying to express for the last half year about political representation,” MacFarlane said.
Former Gallatin County Health Officer Matt Kelley took issue with the health board being referred to as an “advising body.”
“This agreement seems to be essentially a power grab by the county, to take over the health department, and to take authority that was not granted by state law,” Kelley said.
He said that the health board and public health officer have substantial duties that still exist under Montana law, like accepting and spending money.
The new interlocal agreement indicated that the health board could still accept and spend money, but that it would be “subject to the approval by the county.”
Kelley added that the enforcement of public health laws under the new agreement was “ambiguous at best,” especially when it came to which governing entity had the power to enforce public health regulations.
“Who will be responsible legally if these entities collectively fail to address a public health threat that leads to somebody getting sick, disabled or dead?” Kelley said.
Deputy County Attorney Erin Arnold said that generally the county will have the ability or responsibility to enforce actions, but that it also depends on the issue.
For example, the environmental component of the health department would pursue getting landowners to comply with septic tank regulations.
The day-to-day functioning of the health department would still be run by the health department and health board, she said.