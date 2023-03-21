Let the news come to you

The Gallatin County Commission advanced a hybrid development Tuesday that could generate over two dozen rental units in Belgrade.

The five building, 31-unit project from developers 5 Amigos, LLC was billed as a “live/work style” development. That means that both residential and commercial units would be available in the buildings.

The proposed development is sandwiched between Jackrabbit Lane and Fremont Street in Belgrade just south of Silver Leaf Lane. The site has historically been used for agriculture, according to county documents.


Alex Miller can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com

