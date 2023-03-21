The Gallatin County Commission advanced a hybrid development Tuesday that could generate over two dozen rental units in Belgrade.
The five building, 31-unit project from developers 5 Amigos, LLC was billed as a “live/work style” development. That means that both residential and commercial units would be available in the buildings.
The proposed development is sandwiched between Jackrabbit Lane and Fremont Street in Belgrade just south of Silver Leaf Lane. The site has historically been used for agriculture, according to county documents.
Commercial space will be available on the first floor of the two-story buildings, while residential units would be on the second floor. Two of the buildings will have five apartments, while the remaining structures will house seven apartments.
The developers intend to connect the proposed development to the Four Corners Water and Sewer District.
Bret Megaard, an engineer for Hyalite Engineering, spoke on behalf of the developers during the meeting. He said that the live/work style of the development could work because the property was unzoned.
The proposed development does not have any access points from the surrounding roadways. Megaard said that two access points would be built off of Fremont Street, which will be on the north and south ends of the property, according to county documents.
A traffic study indicated that there would be 382 weekday trips generated by people living and working in the area.
Commissioner Jennifer Boyer questioned the effect that traffic could have on safety with the planned park area inside of the proposed development.
Megaard said that the park space would be centrally positioned for all the buildings to have access to. He said that the only traffic into the development would be low speed traffic from tenants and business owners, which is why crosswalks were not added to the development, he said.
Boyer was concerned because it was unclear what kind of businesses may end up operating in the development and what traffic it could bring.
A condition was eventually added to include crosswalks and more access for pedestrians.
“We’re trying to make sure we’re linking different neighborhoods and businesses and development,” Boyer said.
