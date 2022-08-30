The Gallatin County Commission approved the final budget Tuesday.
The unanimous decision locked in a budget of over $202 million for funding for a variety of functions within the county.
In all, the county’s budget details about $244 million in total county expenses. That total includes a variety of districts, like fire districts, that the county more or less acts as a bank for.
The Chronicle previously reported that total expenses for the county eclipsed $256 million. Justine Swanson, the county’s chief financial officer, said that there were mathematical errors on the documents submitted to the agenda last week. Updated documents with fixes were submitted Tuesday.
Taxes will increase by 5.89% from last year for a total of just over $51 million in taxpayer money that will support county operations, funds, personnel, projects and more.
That increase means that a homeowner with a home that has a value of $500,000 would pay an additional $53.58 per year.
Included in the tax bump is an increase in county employee and elected official salaries, which account for just over $49 million in the new budget.
That cost includes wage increases for employees, $2,400 minimum bonuses for all employees and a 5% increase in elected official salaries that the Gallatin County Commission approved earlier this summer.
Commissioner Joe Skinner said that the county government is trying to balance the burden placed on taxpayers with what the county needs to pay its workers.
“Every business, every government, is struggling with the employment crisis,” Skinner said.
Operations supported by taxes increased to just over $29 million, or by over 22% from last year. Swanson said during the meeting that increase in cost could be attributed to “a lot of changes,” like money for IT at the sheriff’s office or changes to the county elections office budget.
The budget also features an increase in the county’s permissive medical levy, or the tax mechanism that helps to pay health care insurance costs for county employees. That increase is estimated to generate just over $5.3 million in tax dollars for county health care.
That usage of the medical levy does not add to increased taxes, however. In the past, the county would cut into general mills to cover health care costs, Swanson said.
Dipping into money that could have gone elsewhere caused services to not expand at the rate that they should have because the county was subsidizing health care costs from the general fund, she said.
This year, the county shifted 3.7 mills — tax mechanisms used to generate tax revenue by the county — to the permissive medical levy, which comes out to about $1.7 million being shifted over to cover health care.
The county’s mill value also increased by 3% this year, which means one mill is worth $451,904 in taxpayer money. That value increase plays into a ballot question in the upcoming general election where voters will decide whether to fund the struggling Gallatin County Rest Home with taxes.
The question proposes using up to nine mills, or about $4.06 million, to fund the skilled nursing facility.
