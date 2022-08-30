Gallatin County Courthouse File
The sun sets on the Gallatin County Courthouse in this 2021 file photo.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

The Gallatin County Commission approved the final budget Tuesday.

The unanimous decision locked in a budget of over $202 million for funding for a variety of functions within the county.

In all, the county’s budget details about $244 million in total county expenses. That total includes a variety of districts, like fire districts, that the county more or less acts as a bank for.

