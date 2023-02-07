Election Day
Buy Now

Voters fill out their ballots at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds on Nov. 8.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

The Gallatin County Commission approved the disposal of 2020 General Election records, despite protests against the move during the commission’s Tuesday meeting.

Election materials, like voted ballots, unvoted ballots, unused ballots and other records gathered during an election are allowed to be disposed of under state law.

Eric Semerad, Gallatin County clerk and recorder, said during the meeting that the standard retention period for a presidential election is 22 months, which expired in September.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Alex Miller can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.