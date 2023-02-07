The Gallatin County Commission approved the disposal of 2020 General Election records, despite protests against the move during the commission’s Tuesday meeting.
Election materials, like voted ballots, unvoted ballots, unused ballots and other records gathered during an election are allowed to be disposed of under state law.
Eric Semerad, Gallatin County clerk and recorder, said during the meeting that the standard retention period for a presidential election is 22 months, which expired in September.
Semerad noted that Tuesday’s meeting also featured an item to dispose of election materials from the 2021 general election. That election was a municipal election and those materials can be disposed of after one year, according to the Montana Secretary of State’s records retention schedule.
Semerad said that in the case of the 2020 election materials, the county had received comments to retain the election materials beyond the regular retention period.
Semerad moved forward with the request to the county commission because it was the county’s standard procedure to get rid of the records.
Gallatin County Commissioner Zach Brown said that the commission had no legal basis to deny the request. He added that he viewed Semerad’s request as a routine government function outlined in state law.
About a half dozen people urged the commission to deny Semerad’s request, with many saying that citizen-led investigations into alleged voter fraud were still ongoing and the records were needed in those investigations.
A handful who spoke have previously run for public office in 2022, including Randy Chamberlin who ran for Senate District 32 and Jolene Crum who ran for House District 65.
The election materials approved for disposal by the county commission are meant to stay sealed, unless for an audit or court order, according to state law.
Semerad said that the one year period to file a lawsuit to contest the election had also passed.
“There’s really no way to access these records legally,” Semerad said. “To be able to be accessed they would have to be unsealed by a district court judge and the path has already been passed for that.”
Marla Davis, the vice chair of the Gallatin County Republican Central Committee who also ran for Semerad’s office last year, said during the meeting that not only are there citizen investigations taking place, but that the Joint Select Committee on Election Security was working in the Legislature. Davis said that a key takeaway from recent committee hearings is that voting machines in the state should create cast vote records.
A cast vote record is a spreadsheet of data collected when people cast their ballots on an electronic voting machine. The record is produced on an anonymous ballot.
The Montana Free Press previously reported a surge in CVR requests to election offices around the state, including in Gallatin County.
Davis was appreciative of the Semerad’s office for fulfilling previous and ongoing requests, but she said that the timing of the requests to “destroy election data raised suspicions.”
“It gives the appearance you’re either unaware of the state legislative joint commission, which is doubtful, or you’re trying to destroy this evidence,” Davis said.
State Rep. Ed Stafman, D-Bozeman, is a member of the Joint Select Committee on Election Security, and said to the Chronicle that there was “no connection whatsoever” in the timing of Semerad’s request.
Stafman said that the committee has been focused on learning about the security of voting machines in the state, procedures used by election officials and the impact of misinformation stemming from the 2020 election.
Stafman said that voting machines in the state are “as secure as Fort Knox,” and had full confidence in procedures carried out by election officials. His biggest concern was misinformation.
He said that an important factor in running secure elections is having good, experienced people running them. Stafman added that many of those experienced people are quitting because they are tired of being bombarded with false attacks.
“If we have a problem, the problem is being caused by these very people who say there is a problem by driving away the most experienced people,” Stafman said.
