Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Gallatin County approved a slate of projects to be recipients of COVID-19 relief money.

The Gallatin County Commission on Tuesday approved four projects to receive money for the county’s pot of American Rescue Plan Act funding that totals $300,000.

The recipients include the Three Forks Ambulance Service, the Hebgen Lake Estates County Water and Sewer District, the Bridger Pines County Water and Sewer District and the Springvale Property Owners Association.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Alex can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.