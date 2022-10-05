Gallatin County approved a slate of projects to be recipients of COVID-19 relief money.
The Gallatin County Commission on Tuesday approved four projects to receive money for the county’s pot of American Rescue Plan Act funding that totals $300,000.
The recipients include the Three Forks Ambulance Service, the Hebgen Lake Estates County Water and Sewer District, the Bridger Pines County Water and Sewer District and the Springvale Property Owners Association.
All of the projects, save for the Three Forks Ambulance Service’s project, had to do with cleaner drinking water.
That project, which the county approved $175,000 in ARPA funding for, aims to outfit ambulances with new power gurneys, upgrade radio communication equipment to meet dispatch requirements and to help pay for a new ambulance.
Barb Mutter, a board member for the Three Forks Ambulance Service, said that a new ambulance could be coming by May or June, but the building process has been hindered by a shortage of steel and aluminum — supplies needed to build the vehicle.
“This emergency equipment is just going to enhance our ability to provide better emergency service care to those people that need it in our district,” Mutter said.
The Hebgen Lake Estates County Water and Sewer District project received the second largest dose of ARPA funding at $75,000.
John Carstensen, the manager of the water and sewer district, said that money would go to identifying and constructing a safe secondary source of drinking water for the subdivision.
Arsenic was found in the back up drinking water well, he said.
The project has already been underway, but has leapt in cost since the pandemic. Carstensen said that four years ago, the cost was about $400,000 and has increased to about $750,000.
Carstensen said that the money would be used to finish up the current contract on the project, which includes disconnecting the contaminated well from the water distribution system and upgrading well controls with an alarm to notify the district of any issues.
The Bridger Pines County Water and Sewer District will receive $46,000 in ARPA funding. Paul Bockus, the president of the water and sewer district, said that the project aims to rehabilitate the district’s 47-year-old, 27,000 gallon water storage tank.
Bockus said the district was informed after a tank cleaning that the interior of the tank was “pitted,” meaning the metal had formed small pits from corrosion. In 2019, the tank sprang a leak but was repaired.
Bockus said that epoxy lining was added for structural integrity, and to help prevent iron oxide from settling at the bottom of the tank and possibly getting into distribution lines.
The project has been completed, according to county documents — the ARPA funds would cover most of the over $52,000 project cost.
The Springvale Property Owners Association received $4,000 in ARPA funding to replace a failed pressure tank in the subdivision’s centralized water treatment system.
