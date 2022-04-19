The Gallatin Valley Land Trust secured county funding for a 300-acre conservation easement southwest of Bozeman Tuesday.
The Gallatin County Commission gave final approval to pay $415,000 from the county’s Open Space Fund for the easement. The project was initially approved by the county in 2020.
The Bos family has rented and farmed on the land since the 1970s and purchased the property in 2002. The easement intends to maintain the land for agricultural uses.
The property is used for hay and grain production.
Chad Klinkenborg, lands program manager at GVLT, said that granting the easement on the property would ensure agriculture remains a viable way of life in the county, and that it can be transferred to the next generation in the family.
“They have an intimate connection with the property that spans over 40 years,” Klinkenborg said.
The property runs along Gooch Hill Road in Gallatin Gateway. There are 14 other GVLT easements within a five-mile radius of the property.
Klinkenborg said that there are roughly 3,000 acres worth of easements in that area, and that adding this property would be a “great addition to that growing block of conserved lands.”
The 549-acre Oliver easement, which GVLT secured $270,000 for in 2018, is adjacent to the Bos property.
The property has some of the best soils that the land trust has ever worked with, he added. The farmland is composed of 99% prime or important soils and has water rights to South Cottonwood Creek.
Securing the easement for the property would help to protect those prime soils and scenic views, habitat for upland birds, small mammals and elk.
The county’s $415,000 investment comes out to roughly $1,300 an acre. Overall, the money committed from the Open Space Fund is equivalent to about 16% of the property’s value.
Since the county initially approved the project, the property value has increased by $470,000.
Sean O’Callaghan, Gallatin County open lands coordinator, said that the money for the Bos project comes from the Open Space Fund’s budget from Fiscal Year 2021, when the project was initially approved.
Just over $524,000 is left over from the FY 2022 Open Space fund after half a dozen easement projects were given initial approval by the Gallatin County Commission late last year. That money could roll over into the next budget year.
Just over $1 million will come from the U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service, Klinkenborg said. The landowners are donating just over $1 million in land value, too.
All three of the county commissioners were happy to approve the project.
Commissioner Zach Brown said a project like the Bos’ is “fun to approve.”
The project was a big win for the program, Commissioner Scott MacFarlane said.
Commissioner Joe Skinner said that after sitting in his position for nearly 20 years, it was nice to see blocks of conserved land coming together.
“It’s just a win-win for everyone in my opinion,” Skinner said.