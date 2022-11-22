The Gallatin County Commission advanced a workforce housing development in Big Sky Tuesday.
The commission unanimously approved RiverView Place, a workforce housing project proposed by Lone Mountain Land Company. The proposed development will have eight three-story, multi-family buildings.
Lone Mountain Land Company partnered with the Big Sky Housing Trust to provide 100 deed-restricted rental units with the proposed development. Combined, the rental units will have 384 beds.
The development will be on the south side of Lone Mountain Trail and across the street from Ace Hardware in Big Sky. RiverView Place is just south of the South Fork of the West Fork of the Gallatin River.
The buildings will stretch across three properties that total about 7.3 acres.
The Gallatin County Planning and Zoning Commission previously approved the development in May with a unanimous vote in favor of RiverView Place.
Commissioner Zach Brown said during the county commission meeting Tuesday that during the planning and zoning commission hearings, the board relied heavily on the community benefit of the proposed workforce housing project to make its decision.
“If we can get more workers from Big Sky living in Big Sky, it generally reduces traffic and congestion on (Highway) 191,” Brown said.
RiverView Place will have three access points from Lone Mountain Trail. There will be public gravel trails in the development, and a Jeep trail will connect the project across the three properties.
There was no public input during the meeting, but a pair of letters were with split feelings about the project received by the county.
One was in favor of the development and noted that the project would provide “much needed affordable housing” in Big Sky.
The other was against the project, and noted concerns with water and sewer capacity, and the possible effect the development could have on the Gallatin River.
The developers plan to connect to the Big Sky Water and Sewer District. Concerns were raised during the meeting that construction on the project could not begin until water and sewer permits were approved by the Big Sky Water and Sewer District.
CJ Myrick, construction manager for Lone Mountain Land Company, assured the commission that construction had not begun on the development, and that the district had approved water and sewer permits.
Myrick said that the property was being used as a staging area for construction on the Lone Mountain Trail turn lane project.
The developers also built a dormitory-style workforce housing development near RiverView Place late last year. That development included 24 apartments totaling 228 beds for workers in Big Sky.
