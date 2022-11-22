Let the news come to you

The Gallatin County Commission advanced a workforce housing development in Big Sky Tuesday.

The commission unanimously approved RiverView Place, a workforce housing project proposed by Lone Mountain Land Company. The proposed development will have eight three-story, multi-family buildings.

Lone Mountain Land Company partnered with the Big Sky Housing Trust to provide 100 deed-restricted rental units with the proposed development. Combined, the rental units will have 384 beds.


