The Gallatin County Commission advanced a proposed ballot question to fund the Gallatin Rest Home Tuesday.

The commissioners unanimously approved the first step in putting forward a ballot question that would ask Gallatin County voters whether they support using tax money to support the Gallatin Rest Home.

The proposed use of taxpayer money could use up to nine mills, or tax mechanisms used by the county to fund operations or county agencies, to bolster the struggling nursing facility.

Alex Miller is the county and state government reporter and can be reached at amiller@dailychronicle.com or by phone at 406-582-2648.

