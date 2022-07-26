The Gallatin County Commission advanced a proposed ballot question to fund the Gallatin Rest Home Tuesday.
The commissioners unanimously approved the first step in putting forward a ballot question that would ask Gallatin County voters whether they support using tax money to support the Gallatin Rest Home.
The proposed use of taxpayer money could use up to nine mills, or tax mechanisms used by the county to fund operations or county agencies, to bolster the struggling nursing facility.
The maximum amount of money produced from those mills would be $3.9 million. That amount is likely to change once the state releases tax valuations in August.
The commission will make a decision on whether to put the question on the ballot for the Nov. 8 general election on Aug. 9 at 9 a.m at the Gallatin County Courthouse.
Each commissioner signaled their support for the proposed ballot question, but recognized that the county could not continue subsidizing the nursing facility at the same rate without asking voters.
Justine Swanson, Gallatin County chief financial officer, said during the meeting that the facility was subsidized at a rate of $1.5 million last year. Even so, the money was not enough and the rest home’s finances would “close out the year in the hole.”
The main reason that money was not enough is because Medicare and Medicaid rates from the state do not meet the costs of doing business, Swanson said. The rest home is also paying nearly double for travel nurse contractors because the facility has struggled to hire local nurses.
Swanson said that the intent is to levy up to the nine mills, but the county could do less.
Commissioner Zach Brown explained that the difference between the $1.5 million from the previous year and the proposed $3.9 million was that the latter figure was the lowest the county could spend without jeopardizing the quality of the services at the facility.
“The realistic subsidy is more like $3 million a year,” Brown said.
Darcel Vaughn, Gallatin Rest Home administrator, said that the mills would be a major help to the rest home.
The facility has 69 beds, but is not fully open to use them. The rehab beds are not open yet, but Vaughn hoped to have some rehab prepared for patients incoming from Bridger Rehab & Care, which will close its doors in September.
“We’re the only skilled nursing facility in a population of about 120,000 people, that’s pretty scary,” Vaughn said.
The majority of the beds at the rest home, even when completely open, would rely on Medicaid to pay for patient care.
Vaughn said that the Medicaid rates in Montana are abysmal, and that this year’s reimbursements would not even cover the cost of taking care of a resident in 2018.
One of the biggest challenges with the proposed ballot question is educating people on the issue. Vaughn said that the public might not understand the difference between a skilled nursing facility, like the Gallatin Rest Home, and an assisted living facility.
Assisted living facilities are almost like being at home, Vaughn said. That means that people in those facilities might not need their medications managed or don’t have severe comorbidities that affect daily life.
A skilled nursing facility provides 24 hour care, and provides rehab for people that have gone through a stroke or surgery.
Vaughn said that the majority of assisted living facilities in Gallatin County are private pay — few offer Medicaid because of the poor reimbursement rates, she added.
If the rest home were to close, Vaughn said that the Medicaid beds would be gone unless another facility came. However, she said that more and more facilities like the rest home are shutting down, like Bridger Rehab & Care and Mountain View Care Center.
“It’s happening across the U.S., not just here, that more and more nursing homes are closing,” Vaughn said.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.