The Gallatin County Commission advanced the city of Belgrade’s request for a park district and aquatic center Tuesday.
The commission’s unanimous decision means that voters in the proposed parks, trails and recreation district will decide whether to greenlight the creation of the district, and whether to approve up to $49 million in bonds to pay for the construction of an aquatic center.
Both questions will be answered at the May 2 school and special district election.
The proposed district includes land in the county and in Belgrade, and shares the same boundaries as Belgrade High School District No. 44.
“Because this extends outside the city limits we need the county’s permission and support to be able to do this,” Belgrade City Manager Neil Cardwell said.
The parks, trails and recreation district would also require levies to pay for operations and maintenance of the district. Cardwell said that cost is estimated at $1.5 million.
That means that for every $100,000 in assessed market value of a property in the proposed district, a person would pay $27.
The commission also approved an interlocal agreement between the county and city that would govern the proposed district.
Cardwell said that the city would want to take on the responsibility of owning, operating and running the district while also having representation from the county. For example, the county would be able to review and approve the annual budget for the district, and would approve budget modifications.
“(We) feel like those are excellent backstops that show this isn’t the city just trying to run this,” Cardwell said.
Voters will also decide whether to approve up to $49 million in bonds for the aquatic center. Estimates for the yearly cost of the bonds on taxpayers in the district are $70.39 per $100,000 in assessed market value of a property.
Cardwell said that the roughly 75,000-square-foot center would include a large pool with venue seating, which could be rented out for swim meets. He added that there is also a need for therapy pools, along with other amenities and recreation areas in the center.
Cardwell said that the proposed district could also help bring the county’s vision of its Triangle Trails plan to reality.
Tiffany Maierle, executive director of the Belgrade Community Coalition, spoke in favor of the district and center. She said the city was separated by the interstate and railroad, and that a trail from the proposed district to further connect Belgrade “would be wonderful.”
Commissioner Scott MacFarlane said the boundary of the district was appropriate because the school district would be a heavy user of the aquatic center.
Though no one spoke against the district during the meeting, MacFarlane said that the commission did receive comments from people not wanting to be taxed to help pay for the proposed district and aquatic center.
Commissioner Zach Brown said that he understood people feeling over taxed and why there would be opposition to Belgrade’s proposal.
“(That’s) exactly why we put these types of questions to voters,” Brown said.
