The Gallatin County Commission advanced the city of Belgrade’s request for a park district and aquatic center Tuesday.

The commission’s unanimous decision means that voters in the proposed parks, trails and recreation district will decide whether to greenlight the creation of the district, and whether to approve up to $49 million in bonds to pay for the construction of an aquatic center.

Both questions will be answered at the May 2 school and special district election.


