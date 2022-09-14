With nearly half of its positions vacant, the Gallatin County Clerk of District Court’s office is reducing its office hours until more people are hired.
Beginning on Monday, the office will only open to the public from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. during business days, a reduction from its usual 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Gallatin County commissioners approved the hour reductions during its commission meeting on Tuesday.
Four out of 14 staff positions are vacant, Erhardt said. Two more people are set to leave in a few weeks, leaving six openings.
“We’re almost in a crisis situation,” said Sandy Erhardt, the Gallatin County Clerk of District Court, told commissioners Tuesday.
The Clerk of District Court keeps records and takes minutes for the District Court, and handles services for the public, like filing for marriage licenses, filing for divorce, opening new civil criminal cases, or submitting parenting plans.
The office, which is on the third floor of the Law and Justice Center on South 16th Avenue, will have a secure drop box outside of the office where people can drop-off case filings after 3 p.m. People may also email GallatinCountyDCFilings@mt.gov to file documents.
Staff will stay in the office until 5 p.m. — and be available in case of an emergency — but will take that time to catch up and maintain other duties, like keeping records for court, Erhardt said.
Erhardt told the Chronicle that in her 21 years working in the office she can’t recall a time when the office was so short staffed.
While some staff have left for personal reasons and better paying jobs, others have been priced out of Bozeman, she said, adding it’s a familiar tune for the Gallatin Valley.
Erhardt said there hasn’t been much interest in the four job openings.
“That’s the frustrating part is that we’ve had very few applicants,” Erhardt said. “We’ve had some of these jobs posted for a couple of months now.”
Four of the six open positions are customer service-oriented, handling the offices’ public facing services, which partly led to the decision to reduce the hours.
The reductions in public office hours will stay in place until more staff are hired and Erhardt hopes it’s a short-term compromise.
“We have to see what we can do in order be here for the public, but keep up with our busy, busy court system,” Erhardt said.
