Flower planters brighten the entrance to the Law and Justice Center on Sept. 28, 2021.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

With nearly half of its positions vacant, the Gallatin County Clerk of District Court’s office is reducing its office hours until more people are hired.

Beginning on Monday, the office will only open to the public from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. during business days, a reduction from its usual 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Gallatin County commissioners approved the hour reductions during its commission meeting on Tuesday.

Juliana Sukut can be reached at 406-582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com

