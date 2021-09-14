Gallatin County Clerk and Recorder's Office reopens after temporary closure By Alex Miller Chronicle Staff Writer Alex Miller Author email Sep 14, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now The Gallatin County Courthouse on Main Street in downtown Bozeman on June 25, 2020. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Gallatin County Clerk and Recorder’s Office reopened Tuesday after temporarily closing for a day due to staffing issues caused by positive cases of COVID-19 amongst staff members.Eric Semerad, the county Clerk and Recorder, said in an email that the office has reopened to in-person business, and that “everything is back to normal.” The staff were asked to start wearing masks last Tuesday, in addition to the already in place plexiglass dividers at counters where staff interact with the public. It is not known if staff who tested positive came in contact with the public at the Clerk and Recorder’s Office. The Gallatin City-County Health Department is unable to investigate every positive case for contact tracing due to a high active caseload and a small staff handling the work.There were 594 active cases of COVID-19 in Gallatin County as of Tuesday. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Alex Miller is the county and state government reporter and can be reached at amiller@dailychronicle.com or by phone at 406-582-2648. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Office Gallatin County Clerk Work Gallatin City-county Health Department Staff Member Plexiglass Eric Semerad Alex Miller Author email Follow Alex Miller Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next County Gallatin County Clerk and Recorder's Office reopens after temporary closure 2 hrs ago Crime and Courts Bozeman Police Department to consider review of use of force in arrest of woman accused of public indecency 8 hrs ago County COVID-19 outbreak forces closure of Gallatin County Clerk and Recorder's office 20 hrs ago Business Comedy club, bar opens in downtown Bozeman 21 hrs ago Montana State University MSU, UM receive $1.9M for mental health care training 21 hrs ago Montana State University Veterans at Montana State University receive more than tuition assistance 21 hrs ago What to read next County Gallatin County Clerk and Recorder's Office reopens after temporary closure Crime and Courts Bozeman Police Department to consider review of use of force in arrest of woman accused of public indecency County COVID-19 outbreak forces closure of Gallatin County Clerk and Recorder's office Business Comedy club, bar opens in downtown Bozeman Montana State University MSU, UM receive $1.9M for mental health care training Montana State University Veterans at Montana State University receive more than tuition assistance Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More from this section COVID-19 outbreak forces closure of Gallatin County Clerk and Recorder's office Posted: Sep. 13, 2021 MSU, UM receive $1.9M for mental health care training Posted: Sep. 13, 2021 Makatura, David Warren Posted: Sep. 12, 2021 Dowdy, Virginia Posted: Sep. 12, 2021 Guest column: Body-worn cameras a good investment for Gallatin County Posted: Sep. 12, 2021