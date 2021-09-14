Gallatin County Courthouse File
Buy Now

The Gallatin County Courthouse on Main Street in downtown Bozeman on June 25, 2020.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Gallatin County Clerk and Recorder’s Office reopened Tuesday after temporarily closing for a day due to staffing issues caused by positive cases of COVID-19 amongst staff members.

Eric Semerad, the county Clerk and Recorder, said in an email that the office has reopened to in-person business, and that “everything is back to normal.” The staff were asked to start wearing masks last Tuesday, in addition to the already in place plexiglass dividers at counters where staff interact with the public.

It is not known if staff who tested positive came in contact with the public at the Clerk and Recorder’s Office. The Gallatin City-County Health Department is unable to investigate every positive case for contact tracing due to a high active caseload and a small staff handling the work.

There were 594 active cases of COVID-19 in Gallatin County as of Tuesday.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Alex Miller is the county and state government reporter and can be reached at amiller@dailychronicle.com or by phone at 406-582-2648.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.