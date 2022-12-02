Farm bureau building
Buy Now

The Montana Farm Bureau building is pictured along 19th Ave. on Friday, Dec. 2. Gallatin County recently purchased the building.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Gallatin County has purchased a new building with the intent to expand the Law and Justice Center campus.

The county announced in a news release Friday that it had bought the Farm Bureau Building for $3.6 million, and an extra $150,000 for inspection and brokerage fees. The property, which is at 502 S 19th Ave., is next to the Law and Justice Center campus.

Site planning on the courts building began in October. Construction teams began pouring foundations for the facility last month. When the old building is torn down, services like 911 Records will be displaced.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Alex can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.