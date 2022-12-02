Gallatin County has purchased a new building with the intent to expand the Law and Justice Center campus.
The county announced in a news release Friday that it had bought the Farm Bureau Building for $3.6 million, and an extra $150,000 for inspection and brokerage fees. The property, which is at 502 S 19th Ave., is next to the Law and Justice Center campus.
Site planning on the courts building began in October. Construction teams began pouring foundations for the facility last month. When the old building is torn down, services like 911 Records will be displaced.
That service and the Gallatin County Court Services, which is in the Judge Guenther Memorial Center, will need a new place to operate.
Gallatin County Commissioner Zach Brown said that the general plan was to always add a new building on the campus. The county had planned to spend between $8 million and $10 million to build something new for 911 Records, court services and other county departments, he said.
Commissioner Scott MacFarlane said that the county had investigated building its own building to support those services, but decided it would be easier to shop around.
MacFarlane estimated that initial discussions with the building’s owner and the county to the purchase agreement took about 10 weeks.
“The math came out to get twice as much square footage than what we could build,” MacFarlane said.
The nearly 24,000-square-foot building is not perfect. Brown said that remodeling the building would likely push the total cost closer to the $8 million to $10 million price tag to build something new.
Some immediate fixes include repairing the roof and replacing plexiglass panels in the building’s atrium. There’s also asbestos in the building that will need to be dealt with, MacFarlane said.
Brown said that immediate and longer term repairs would need to be balanced. For example, the cracked stucco siding is nearing the end of its life, but doesn’t need to be replaced right away, he said.
“When you add it up, our rough estimates for the remodel and some deferred maintenance to keep the building whole and functioning in the long term, ends up adding up the same as building 10,000 square feet,” Brown said.
The money used to purchase the building and to eventually remodel the property, is not coming from the voter-approved $29 million bond to build the new courts building.
MacFarlane said that COVID-19 relief money, money the commission has saved over previous budget cycles and loans would go toward paying for the purchase and remodel.
The purchase cost is split between county reserves, which accounts for $1.6 million, and $2 million in loans.
The building already has 15 tenants. Brown said that the county would reach out and meet with those tenants in the next month. From there, the county will begin looking for architect and design teams over the winter to plan the remodel.
If everything goes to plan, the remodel could begin in fall 2023.
Jim Doar, the Gallatin County Administrator, said that purchasing the Farm Bureau Building turned out to be cheaper than building something new. He said a big selling point for the property is how close it is to the Law and Justice Center.
He said that it made more sense to have services like 911 Records and court services close to the courts building.
“It doesn’t make any sense having them across town,” Doar said.
