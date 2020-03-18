Gallatin County and the city of Bozeman have declared states of emergency because of the new coronavirus.
The Gallatin County Commission unanimously passed a resolution declaring the emergency Wednesday morning. Patrick Lonergan, the county’s head of emergency management, said the declaration shows Gallatin County is taking the global COVID-19 pandemic seriously and recognizes that the virus has had and will likely have serious impacts.
It also enables the county to enact its Emergency Management Plan, give county staff new job responsibilities to help respond to COVID-19 and could help the county obtain federal money down the road.
The resolution covers the unincorporated sections of the county.
The Bozeman City Commission unanimously passed an emergency declaration just before 11 a.m. Wednesday. The declaration means the city will halt nonessential services and continue to work with other agencies to respond to the pandemic.
The city will continue what officials have deemed critical to “public health, safety, and general welfare” like keeping law enforcement and emergency first responders on the job.
Essential services also include the city’s municipal court, online services, trash collection, the city’s water treatment facilities and some street maintenance, according to the declaration.
The decisions follows Montana Gov. Steve Bullock’s declaration of emergency on Thursday. It also comes after President Donald Trump declared a nationwide state of emergency on Friday.
Several other towns in Gallatin County have or plan to issue similar declarations this week. The city of Belgrade and town of West Yellowstone signed emergency declarations earlier this week. City officials in Three Forks plan to do the same later this week.
This story will be updated.
Perrin Stein can be reached at pstein@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2648.