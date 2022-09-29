A former Broadwater County commissioner is suing the state, the Broadwater County attorney and Gallatin County Attorney Marty Lambert.
Laura Obert, a former Broadwater County commissioner, is suing Lambert, Broadwater County Attorney Cory Swanson and the state of Montana for allegedly breaching a 2016 agreement, malicious prosecution and for damages stemming from a 2020 suit levied against her.
The lawsuit was filed on Aug. 9, and is an amendment to a previous complaint. Obert’s lawsuit demanded that there be a trial with a jury.
Both Lambert and Swanson are alleged to have participated in malicious prosecution. The lawsuit defined that charge as beginning “with malice, without probable cause and finally ends in failure.”
“There’s no merit to any of these claims, and I look forward to addressing them in court,” Lambert said.
Swanson, a member of the Montana National Guard, said in an email to the Chronicle that he has been deployed out of the country since January, and has not had time to focus on the lawsuit.
“Due to all my responsibilities over here, I won’t be able to focus on the lawsuit until I redeploy and return to the United States,” Swanson said.
According to the lawsuit, Swanson asked the Montana Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation to investigate the ex-county commissioner in 2015 after accusing her of requesting to be paid a salary higher than what’s legally allowed, and for voting on items involving a nonprofit her husband worked for without disclosing a potential conflict of interest.
An investigator from the Division of Criminal Investigation was assigned to the case, and filed to press criminal theft charges. A deferred prosecution agreement was hashed out in 2016, which required Obert to repay excess wages.
The lawsuit alleged that despite the agreement, Swanson was “not satisfied” and continued to gather evidence and search for a prosecutor.
The suit alleged that Swanson wanted the Montana Attorney General’s office to criminally prosecute Obert for breaking the agreement, and that he asked Fergus County Attorney Kent Sipe to investigate, who declined.
Swanson then put forth a resolution to the Broadwater County Commission to appoint another county attorney as an independent prosecutor, and recruited Gallatin County Attorney Marty Lambert as to fill the role.
The suit alleges that Swanson “hand fed” information to the Division of Criminal Investigation investigator assigned to the new case, and that Swanson gathered materials for Lambert’s investigation into the breach of the 2016 deferred prosecution agreement.
Lambert filed documents charging Obert with two crimes, one of theft and breaking the 2016 agreement.
The other charge was that Obert improperly voted in Broadwater County’s creation of the Wheatland Targeted Economic Development District, or TEDD. Lambert’s court filing alleged that the nonprofit Obert’s husband worked for was involved.
That case was dismissed after a two-day hearing in 2021 that found that Obert had fulfilled her obligation to the agreement, and that the state was “barred from prosecution.” The second charge was dismissed for insufficient evidence.
Obert’s suit alleged that Lambert “side-stepped the judicial process” when he filed charges, and that the allegations in his filing were false.
Lambert, a Republican, is seeking reelection this November. He faces Democrat Audrey Cromwell.
Cromwell sent a statement Thursday saying the lawsuit was concerning, and questioned why Lambert would “volunteer” to take a case in Broadwater County while his office is “notoriously understaffed and overworked.”
“And now, taxpayers will have to pay to defend Mr. Lambert for his actions. Gallatin County should expect better from their county attorney,” Cromwell said in the release. “It’s time for a change.”
