A former Broadwater County commissioner is suing the state, the Broadwater County attorney and Gallatin County Attorney Marty Lambert.

Laura Obert, a former Broadwater County commissioner, is suing Lambert, Broadwater County Attorney Cory Swanson and the state of Montana for allegedly breaching a 2016 agreement, malicious prosecution and for damages stemming from a 2020 suit levied against her.

The lawsuit was filed on Aug. 9, and is an amendment to a previous complaint. Obert’s lawsuit demanded that there be a trial with a jury.

