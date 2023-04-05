Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Gallatin County approved updates to its floodplain regulations for the first time in two years, which has opened avenues for more protections of waterways in the county.

The Gallatin County Commission approved updates to the county’s floodplain regulations Tuesday during its weekly meeting. Most of the updates were to clean up language and correct typos, or to update floodplain map revisions.

Testimony during a pair of hearings on the floodplain regulations etched a landing spot for an update that was not on the docket of changes.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Alex Miller can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.