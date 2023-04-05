Gallatin County approved updates to its floodplain regulations for the first time in two years, which has opened avenues for more protections of waterways in the county.
The Gallatin County Commission approved updates to the county’s floodplain regulations Tuesday during its weekly meeting. Most of the updates were to clean up language and correct typos, or to update floodplain map revisions.
Testimony during a pair of hearings on the floodplain regulations etched a landing spot for an update that was not on the docket of changes.
Adding channel migration zone maps, or maps that depict the historical movement of waterways, was spurred by testimony from Trout Unlimited and the Gallatin Watershed Council. Including channel migration zone maps means that developers wanting to build in floodplains should take those maps into consideration.
Those environmental groups say that adding those maps, and the county commission’s willingness to explore different options, signaled a hopeful future for protecting waterways and bolstering public safety.
Kirsa Shelkey, a lawyer for Trout Unlimited, said that using preexisting tools, like the channel migration zone maps, was important.
She added that Trout Unlimited’s participation in the hearing wasn’t so much about getting something adopted into the floodplain regulations, and more about being a part of the conversation.
Lilly McLane, watershed restoration director for the Gallatin Watershed Council, said that how the maps were incorporated was a “great step in the right direction,” but more importantly that the commission was open and receptive to adaptive waterway management.
“To me, that said ‘we’re building a bridge,’” McLane said.
While Trout Unlimited’s proposal was eventually adopted into the updated regulations, the recommendations from the Gallatin Watershed Council were not.
Those recommendations included watercourse setbacks on all natural watercourses in the county and stronger protections and varieties of riparian vegetation along waterways. The purpose of those proposals was to both protect waterways and bolster public safety.
McLane said that those recommendations were not going away. Instead, her organization is taking a different tact by assembling a group of experts that study how rivers sculpt the landscape and how rivers are driven by local geology and hydrology.
She said that better management of riparian corridors was a silver bullet of sorts by managing public safety, accounting for impacts to waterways and lessening the damage of flooding.
“It’s protecting our future selves and ourselves downstream,” McLane said.
Each member of the Gallatin County Commission appeared to be in favor of considering further conversations and actions for waterway and flooding protections, but Commission Jennifer Boyer was the most vocal that the county could and should do better during the hearing process.
Boyer said that the county’s neighboring watershed had significant flood damage when the Yellowstone River flooded last year, and that the dangers and power of waterways were fresh in people’s minds.
She was encouraged by the conversations that were sparked during the update process.
“What I think is most important is that our commission hears, and our staff hears, ‘we need to do better,’” Boyer said. “So let’s get to work.”
Boyer said that floodplain regulations are going to be “super spotty” because of the nature of a floodplain.
She added that through the county’s planned future land use map, the hope is to look at critical natural resource areas that “demand higher protections, and that also have potentially higher dangers.” Boyer hoped that work would begin on the future land use map sometime this year.
Adding channel migration zone maps, in the grand scheme, was not a dramatic step, she said.
However, it does open the door for developers and people to recognize that waterways move around floodplains dramatically, and that it helps in understanding that the waterways will move again.
“It’s not just about where things are today,” she said.
