Gallatin County has approved a contractor to remove Williams Bridge close to a year after spring flooding damaged it.
The Gallatin County Commission approved Belgrade-based Battle Ridge Builders to remove the bridge, which was damaged and deemed “unusable” after flood waters last June damaged it. The construction company had the lowest bid for the project at $118,900.
Whitney Bermes, a spokesperson for the county, said in an email that large logs got wedged between piers on the west of the bridge. The force of the flood waters twisted those piers and bent the trusses supporting the bridge.
The bridge will not be replaced once it's removed. Bermes said the Gallatin County Commission decided that replacing the bridge was not a priority now, or in the foreseeable future.
She added that the Montana Department of Transportation has a bridge on U.S. Highway 191 upstream from the Williams Bridge, which makes replacing the old bridge “not a priority.”
Williams Bridge could be removed this year, but the exact timing is still up in the air. Kathy Thompson, Bridge and Transportation department manager at Stahly Engineering, said that the contractor is hoping to get to work as soon as possible.
Another county bridge project is still waiting on funding to move forward.
Old Town Bridge, which crosses the Jefferson River just outside of Three Forks, has been shuttered to the public since MDT deemed the bridge nearest Three Forks unsafe after an inspection last summer.
Bermes said the closure on the bridges that make up the Old Town Bridge are still in place, and that the county is still waiting for funding from the Montana Legislature to move forward with the project.
Funding for the project could come from House Bill 11, carried by Rep. John Fitzpatrick, R-Anaconda.
That bill intends to supply money from the Montana Coal Endowment Special Revenue Account to a variety of infrastructure projects throughout the state, including the Old Town Bridge Project.
Both Gallatin and Broadwater counties have requested $750,000 to fund the project to remove and replace the bridges — one of the bridges is on the Broadwater County side of the Jefferson River.
Each county's requests are listed in the bill, which had a hearing in the Senate Finance and Claims Committee Tuesday.
While the county awaits funding for the bridge from the Legislature, Thompson said that Stahly Engineering is preparing to put out bids for concrete beams that will run between steel foundations to form the new bridge deck.
Thompson said that the beams have a lifespan of up to 100 hundred years.
“Our hope is that we can get the bridge completed next spring,” Thompson said.
