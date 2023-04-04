Williams Bridge
Williams Bridge closed due to flooding on June 15, 2022.

 Ridley Hudson/Chronicle

Gallatin County has approved a contractor to remove Williams Bridge close to a year after spring flooding damaged it.

The Gallatin County Commission approved Belgrade-based Battle Ridge Builders to remove the bridge, which was damaged and deemed “unusable” after flood waters last June damaged it. The construction company had the lowest bid for the project at $118,900.

Whitney Bermes, a spokesperson for the county, said in an email that large logs got wedged between piers on the west of the bridge. The force of the flood waters twisted those piers and bent the trusses supporting the bridge.


Alex Miller can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com

