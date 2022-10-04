Parking Garage File
Cars fill the lower level of the Bozeman parking garage.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

The prospect of a new parking garage in downtown Bozeman has gotten one step closer to fruition.

The Gallatin County Commission approved an agreement Tuesday with the city of Bozeman that will outline future steps and actions on the construction of a parking garage behind the Gallatin County Courthouse.

The Bozeman City Commission approved the agreement in late September.

Alex can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com

