The prospect of a new parking garage in downtown Bozeman has gotten one step closer to fruition.
The Gallatin County Commission approved an agreement Tuesday with the city of Bozeman that will outline future steps and actions on the construction of a parking garage behind the Gallatin County Courthouse.
The Bozeman City Commission approved the agreement in late September.
Jim Doar, the Gallatin County administrator, said that the agreement is meant to lay out expectations on how the county and city will work together on the project.
The city will own, finance the design of and construct and operate the parking garage, he said. Gallatin County will be responsible for transferring land for the project.
Transferring the land will come at no cost to the city, according to the agreement. In return, the city will ensure that 75 parking spaces are reserved for county employees.
The city will also provide “no-cost vouchers” for people parking in the garage who need to use county services at the Gallatin County Courthouse.
The city has to meet a list of requirements before the county transfers the land, including securing financing for construction, an environmental assessment on the land, preparing to operate and maintain the parking garage and designing, engineering and obtaining land approval for the facility.
Doar said that there is no solid timeline for next steps, but that the parking garage could be operational in the next couple of years.
Eric Semerad, Gallatin County clerk and recorder, said during the meeting that he was concerned about construction happening during the presidential election in two years.
“I don’t see the election office being able to operate to properly serve the voters and citizens of Gallatin County from this location if there is no parking,” Semerad said.
Semerad said that if construction were happening during that election season, he would anticipate moving the entire election office operation off site.
Commissioner Scott MacFarlane said that more conversations on alternative parking would be had later, but that the county does anticipate having some additional parking. He said that the city has been accommodating in providing extra spaces, like behind the old health department building.
Commissioner Zach Brown added that the agreement has a clause that indicated that the city will take “reasonable efforts” to ensure access to the Gallatin County Courthouse during construction, and that the city would help the county address parking for employees during construction.
The commission pointed out that the agreement is not entirely binding, meaning that it can be mutually opted out of by a written agreement.
Brown said that he sees the agreement as an expression of partnership between the county and downtown Bozeman, and a way for the county to maximize its property for the betterment of downtown.
“But as we go along, if there are parts of that deal that don’t meet our needs or are not in the best interest of all county taxpayers, we have the opportunity to back out,” Brown said.
