The Gallatin County Commission adopted new floodplain regulations Tuesday in response to a recent federal study and updated maps of the Gallatin River and Bozeman Creek and its tributaries.
The new county rules diverge significantly from the previous regulations, which last went through a major update in 2011, and are based on recommendations from the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation.
The regulations, which span 75 pages, include revisions to the permitting process for building in the floodplain and clarifications on what activities are permitted within the floodplain.
The new county rules elicited significant public interest due to their connection to the Riverbend Glamping Resort, a proposed vacation destination that could be built on an island west of the Mill Street bridge in Gallatin Gateway and that could include Airstream trailers, tiny homes and Conestoga wagons for rent.
The project, which is being developed by Jeff Pfeil, of Bozeman, is undergoing floodplain permit review and cannot be built until the planning department issues a permit.
Protect the Gallatin River, a group of Gallatin Gateway landowners and conservation groups that formed in opposition to the project, created an online petition in February calling for clearer and more specific rules to be included in the new floodplain regulations. About 220 people signed the petition.
Several comments submitted appeared to be a response to the Riverbend Glamping Resort.
Many asked for rules regulating properties with multiple dwelling units, including motels, tiny homes, trailers and other structures.
One commenter questioned who would determine when mobile units must be moved out of the floodplain due to imminent flooding danger.
In response, floodplain administrator Sean O’Callaghan said he is open to amending the regulations to address the comments, including by possibly adding a requirement for campgrounds in the floodplain to submit plans for evacuation and monitoring water flow.
A few who submitted comments asked for the planning department and commissioners to meet with surveyors and engineers to hear their thoughts on the regulations, something O’Callaghan and commissioners said they would do.
But commissioners said the county cannot revise the regulations further in response to public comment because they must adopt them now to meet a federal deadline.
“I appreciate the public comment today, and I think we agree that we’re hurrying this along a little bit,” said commissioner Joe Skinner at a March 2 meeting. “We got kind of pushed into a corner to get these legally passed in the right timeline, so I think we can commit as a commission, and I know Sean (O’Callaghan) is committed, to bringing these up this discussion for amendment soon.”
The county planning department published a draft of the new floodplain regulations on Feb. 11 and has since accepted public comment and worked with commissioners to make final revisions.
Recent changes included adding stronger language related to recreational vehicles placed in the floodplain.
The commissioners rejected a few requests, including establishing minimum setback requirements and mandating that engineering work completed by applicants for floodplain permits be verified by a third-party engineer at the applicant’s expense.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Peggy Lehmann, a leader of Protect the Gallatin River, thanked the commissioners for listening to the group’s concerns and said she and others plan to participate in the amendment process.
“I really appreciate all the hard work you’re doing to bring this about, and I also appreciate the ability to do amendments in the future for making it a safer and more stringent floodplain regulation,” she said.
