HRDC Construction
Construction continues on the Human Resource Development Council's Community Commons campus on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

The Gallatin County Commission approved a $2.25 million grant in pandemic-era relief money to help fund the construction of a new homeless shelter in Bozeman.

The county pledged the grant if the Human Resources Devlopment Council was able to match the proposed contribution to the new shelter on Griffin Drive.

The nonprofit finished raising the money from private businesses in mid-May, which paved the way for the county to make good on its pledge. The commission unanimously approved it on Tuesday.


Juliana Sukut can be reached at 406-582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com

