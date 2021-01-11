Gallatin County Commissioners appointed undersheriff Dan Springer on Monday to serve as interim sheriff until commissioners could pick a permanent replacement at a later date.
Springer will replace former sheriff Brian Gootkin, who was tapped to lead the Montana Department of Corrections earlier this month by Gov. Greg Gianforte.
Springer spoke briefly at a commissioner’s meeting and said he was willing to accept the temporary position. He said the continuity of services and “everything we’re doing” is “appropriate” and “good” for sheriff’s office employees.
“I’m happy to take that on,” Springer said.
Commissioner Joe Skinner, who moved to appoint Springer, said Springer has proven himself by taking charge when the sheriff left town.
“I have full confidence that he’ll maintain the office of the sheriff,” Skinner said.
Commissioner Scott MacFarlane agreed with Skinner about the decision. He said it was the obvious next step for the sheriff’s office.
“I think it won’t be any surprise to the community that the deputy sheriff would be kind of the automatic step up,” he said.
In the meantime, the county is seeking applicants to take over the position permanently. After interviews, commissioners will pick a replacement at a public meeting to serve until the end of 2022, when Gootkin’s term is up.
That person would then have to run for election to continue serving as the county’s top cop.
Gootkin’s last day as sheriff was Dec. 31. He is awaiting confirmation from the state Senate to serve as director of the corrections department.
Gootkin had worked as undersheriff, a patrol deputy, jail administrator, a sergeant in Big Sky and as a detective with the Missouri River Drug Task Force since 1993.
In 2011, the Gallatin County commission named Gootkin to replace then-retiring sheriff Jim Cashell. In 2012, he won an election to continue working as the sheriff. He’s won reelection twice since.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.