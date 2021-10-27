Gallatin County advances grant applications for water and sewer projects By Alex Miller Chronicle Staff Writer Alex Miller Author email Oct 27, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Gallatin County Commission approved applications for $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act money for water and sewer projects in the county on Tuesday.The commission’s approval advances applications for review by the state from Manhattan, Three Forks, West Yellowstone and the Gallatin Canyon County Water and Sewer District — which includes Big Sky — that could provide each with $500,000 for projects and upgrades of water and sewer infrastructure.The Gallatin Canyon project, which includes the Big Sky County Water and Sewer District and the Big Sky Area Resort District, aims to upgrade and expand water mains and septic systems in Gallatin Canyon, according to a release from Scott Altman, president of the Gallatin Canyon County Water and Sewer District. About five miles of sewer main could be built along Highway 191, stretching from north to south from Big Horn Center down to Ophir Elementary. About $15 million has been raised to fund the project. The total needed is roughly $28 million, according to application documents submitted to the county.The project in Manhattan is focused on upgrading the town’s water resource recovery facility. Application documents submitted to the county indicate that the facility has had mechanical failures, lacks a proper enclosure for equipment used for wastewater flow and treatment, and is at capacity for what the system can handle.The proposed project would address these issues at a cost of about $11 million. Manhattan Mayor Glen Clements and project engineer Kyle Scarr did not respond to requests for comment on the project.Three Forks supplies water from five wells, and the largest of those wells is out of service, according to application documents submitted to the county. One of the wells needs treatment for arsenic. That well is surrounded by private property used for animals.The nearly $5.7 million project would build two new wells, and expand arsenic treatment, build 4,000 feet of water main from the new wells and replace roughly 4,000 feet of cast-iron pipe. Three Forks Mayor Sean Gifford did not respond to a request for comment on the project.West Yellowstone uses a wastewater lagoon for water treatment. Mayor Jerry Johnson said that the lagoon is no longer adequate, and that the town has made minor modifications — like aerators and an algae machine to wipe out any algae that grows in the lagoon — to the system to keep it running. But the lagoon is getting “pretty full,” Johnson said. A moratorium on commercial construction was put into effect because of this. A mechanical system that would treat the water would be built to replace the lagoon for about $33 million, Johnson said.“We have to do this project, that’s the bottom line: we have to do it,” Johnson said.The grant money could add to the millions of dollars that these projects have already received in ARPA funding.The state was given ARPA money earlier this year. Then, an Infrastructure Advisory Commission, with the Department of Natural Resources running point, was created by House Bill 632.That commission then created two pots of money to access for water and sewer projects: a competitive grant program — with a scoring system that ranked projects to determine if they would be funded — and a minimum allocation program. Gov. Greg Gianforte approves or denies recommendations made by the commission.Three of the four projects — Gallatin Canyon, Manhattan and West Yellowstone — each received $2 million in competitive grant money earlier this month. Three Forks received just over $430,000 in minimum allocation grant money from the state, according to an award letter sent by Gov. Gianforte to the Infrastructure Advisory Commission.The county commission’s approval gave Manhattan, Three Forks, West Yellowstone and the Gallatin Canyon project additional access to the state’s minimum allocation pool of money.The $2 million that the commission approved does not come from the county’s nearly $22 million of ARPA money. Commissioner Scott MacFarlane said that the decision on whether projects make the grade for this pot of grant money falls onto the county, but ultimately the funding comes from the state.“It’s not our money, but it’s our decision,” MacFarlane said. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Alex Miller is the county and state government reporter and can be reached at amiller@dailychronicle.com or by phone at 406-582-2648. Tags Money Gallatin Canyon Economics Finance Commerce Grant Document Sewer Application Sewer District Alex Miller Author email 