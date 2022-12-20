Let the news come to you

The Gallatin County Commission advanced a large subdivision that will join a dense cluster of development south of Huffine Lane.

Commissioners gave initial approval to the 100-lot Sierra Vista subdivision Tuesday. The proposed development is just over a half mile from the intersection of Gooch Hill Road and Huffine Lane, and is adjacent to the Falcon Hollow and Woodland Park subdivisions.

Developers Cloverleaf Land and Development intend to build 100 single-family residences on the 32-acre property. Development would occur in two phases, with 60 homes intended to be built in the first phase.


