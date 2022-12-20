The site of a future Sierra Vista subdivision is covered with snow on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. The proposed development is just over a half mile from the intersection of Gooch Hill Road and Huffine Lane, and is adjacent to the Falcon Hollow and Woodland Park subdivisions.
The Gallatin County Commission advanced a large subdivision that will join a dense cluster of development south of Huffine Lane.
Commissioners gave initial approval to the 100-lot Sierra Vista subdivision Tuesday. The proposed development is just over a half mile from the intersection of Gooch Hill Road and Huffine Lane, and is adjacent to the Falcon Hollow and Woodland Park subdivisions.
Developers Cloverleaf Land and Development intend to build 100 single-family residences on the 32-acre property. Development would occur in two phases, with 60 homes intended to be built in the first phase.
The proposed development is in the Gallatin County and Bozeman Donut zoning area, a ring-shaped district surrounding the city.
Sierra Vista will be connected to Rae Water and Sewer District through existing connections from the neighboring Falcon Hollow subdivision.
The commission also approved a waiver for blocks in the subdivision to be less than 400 feet in length. Brock Athman, an engineer with Allied Engineering, spoke on behalf of the developers. He said that the request was defined by the existing distance between Rowland Road and Lantern Drive.
“We think holding that length, keeping the roads straight, is very practical, and is better for continuing existing circulation,” Athman said.
Though the commission unanimously approved the subdivision, a condition proposed by the Gallatin County Planning Board raised questions on how the developers, and possible future homeowners, would contribute a proportionate share of costs for a commuter trail along Gooch Hill Road.
Brock Athman, an engineer with Allied Engineering, said on the developer’s behalf that they were concerned about the proposed agreement and the lack of precedence on applying an agreement like that to a commuter trail.
Proportionate share agreements are generally used to determine how much a developer or subdivision will contribute to the increased usage of a road, like Gooch Hill Road.
He added that there was no data from the unbuilt trail’s usage to apply what the cost could be, and that the data that would likely be used in that scenario would come from the usage on Gooch Hill Road.
The intent of the condition was to apply that style of agreement to the trail to better mesh with the county’s Triangle Trails Plan, according to county documents.
The commissioners agreed that they preferred a proportionate share agreement, but were unsure how to apply it. Commissioner Zach Brown said that style of agreement would account for costs up front, but was unsure how to make the developers craft an agreement that was fair.
Commissioner Joe Skinner agreed, adding that it was not fair to push an agreement without knowing the costs.
Commissioner Scott MacFarlane said that a road improvement district could be the most appropriate way to deal with the cost share of the trail, but added that the county has not succeeded in implementing RIDs for infrastructure.
A lack of policy on how to apply the agreement was a big issue.
“I think we need to work a little harder on what we’re actually doing in these situations because proceeding the way we’re about to is going to be seen as the path of least resistance for every subdivision,” MacFarlane said.
