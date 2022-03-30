The phones have been ringing seemingly nonstop over the last year at Gallatin County’s 911 center.
Gallatin County 911 released its first annual report Wednesday, detailing both emergency and non-emergency call volume, budget usage, training and staff awards for 2021.
The biggest takeaway from the report is that the county’s 911 center received 160,492 emergency and non-emergency calls combined last year.
That’s a more than 21% increase in call volume from 2018.
The increase in call volume in the last four years has been consistent, except for a near 16% hike between 2018 and 2019. Gallatin County 911 Director Tim Martindale said that the year-to-year increases track with the growth in the county, but the four year jump stood out.
“The big number is the four year difference, that’s a bit surprising,” Martindale said.
Martindale said that, to his knowledge, there were no other reports of this kind previously made by the 911 center.
He said that the 2021 report was created because it was good information to show to the community, emergency services in Gallatin County and to 911 staff.
One metric that had not been tracked previously was the amount of calls that the records arm of the 911 center deals with. Records handled over 11,000 calls, which the report categorized into new warrants, records requests, new protection orders and when an agency creates a report for a call.
Martindale said that even without previous data to look at, the records department has had an increase in calls over the years. Records started handling non-emergency calls within the last two years, too.
“They have been great at chipping in as part of the team knowing that dispatch is understaffed,” Martindale said.
The report also provides a breakdown of the different law enforcement and emergency services that use the dispatch center. Martindale said that the center dispatches for every first responder organization in the county, except for West Yellowstone Police Department and the Hebgen Basin Fire District.
Out of the handful of different first responder disciplines — like fire, emergency management services and law enforcement — that the 911 center takes calls for, law enforcement led the way in call volume with around 120,000 calls.
The newest agency addition that the center handles calls for was Montana State University’s 911 department. Martindale said that adding on the university’s calls has boosted the total volume.
The county’s dispatch center merged with the university’s in July. The merger added a larger pool of positions to the dispatch center — from 19 to 25 budgeted jobs.
Like many other county services, the county’s 911 center is understaffed. Martindale said that they have filled 13 of the positions, with another hire joining the team in May. A chunk of Martindale’s staff have left in the last year, almost exclusively because of the cost of living.
“Nobody is leaving because they don’t like the type of work or the culture of the organization,” Martindale said.
There is a silver lining, however. Martindale said that the department continues to receive applications, more so than any other county department.
Another aspect of the report is internal staff awards, particularly the Lifesaver Awards.
Typically, dispatchers take a call and then move it down the line to a first responder agency. The dispatchers tend to not know the end result of those calls.
“Our staff spend a lot of time dealing with some pretty intense calls, and I would say a majority of the time not knowing what happened,” Martindale said.
That changed last year, however. Now, dispatchers are kept in the know from start to finish on calls.
If they’re able to talk someone through a situation or coach them on how to perform CPR, and that results in a life being saved, they are awarded with a red and gold medal embossed with “9-1-1 Lifesaver.”