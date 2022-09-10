Gallatin County 911 Center, detention center still struggling with staffing, but 'gaining ground'

A former dispatcher at Gallatin County’s 911 Communications and Records quit her job recently, but not because she was tired of the work.
Her rent on a three-bedroom house in Bozeman was hiked $800, increasing to $3,100 a month. So she moved out of Montana and got a job at another dispatch center.
It’s a story that Tim Martindale, the director of the 911 Center, is becoming increasingly familiar with.
“Six of the last eight people we’ve lost moved out of state,” Martindale said. “And it was due to housing.”
Gallatin County’s 911 Center, which takes both emergency and non-emergency calls for nearly all the first responder organizations in the county and keeps records for Gallatin County and the city of Bozeman, is understaffed.
Martindale said the issue is threefold: Bozeman's increasing cost of living, conventional barriers to retaining staff at the high-stress job and a call center that’s busier than ever.
“We have traditional issues with staffing, and then you’re in Bozeman and you throw in a housing crisis,” Martindale said. “So, we’re getting hit by a double whammy.”
Of 25 full-time positions at the Gallatin County 911 Center, there are ten vacant positions. Three of those vacant positions are in the Records Division, which has a staff of 10.
On the dispatch side, openings are beginning to get filled, but Martindale said staffing concerns are always on the back of his mind.
Through union negotiations, the 911 Center’s staff has gotten some raises and bonuses and Martindale strives to make the 911 Center a supportive place to work.
But he worries that’s not enough.
“The sad thing is, when we look at the cost of living, it’s going to be difficult to do anything that touches that,” he said. “We’re trying to take small steps that we can to make this a better place to work and incentivize people to come and work here.”
In Bozeman, the cost of living has risen in recent years, and while the housing market here has shown some signs of slowing it’s still much higher than the national average.
In Gallatin County the median price of a single-family home in July was $745,000, according to the Gallatin Association of Realtors. Median rent for a two-bedroom in Bozeman for the first quarter of the year was $2,226, according to data from the Human Resources Development Council.
According to HRDC, the income for a single person required to afford a $2,226-a-month apartment would be $42.81 an hour. Dispatchers are starting at just over $21 an hour.
“For every person we’ve hired, we interviewed four or five (people) that weren’t selected or couldn’t afford to live here,” Martindale said.
The center’s staffing issues are also coming at a time when it’s busier than ever.
The fast growth of Gallatin County’s population — which has exacerbated the housing crunch — has also put a strain on the 911 Center.
Call volume increased more than 21% in 2021 from 2018, according to the center’s annual report. Last year, the center received 160,492 emergency and non-emergency calls combined.
The scope of their work is also expanding. Gallatin County merged with Montana State University’s 911 dispatch center in July 2021, increasing the department from 19 full-time staff to 25.
While the merger helped, it also increased the number of vacancies that Martindale has been unable to fill.
The 911 Center isn’t the only essential job in the county that’s understaffed.
There are six open positions at the Gallatin County Detention Center out of 50.
The six vacancies are a huge improvement from last December when the detention center was down 14 staffers, Sheriff Dan Springer said.
"We’d like that (number) to get smaller, but it doesn’t necessarily affect daily operations,” he said. “We’ve been able to make adjustments.”
Adjustments in the past have included suspending work programs, fingerprinting and other lower-priority daily tasks like preparing inmates for visitation time.
With only six open positions, Springer said the Detention Center is no longer in a spot where those kinds of adjustments are being made. But, it’s still not ideal.
“It’s best if we can be at full staff,” Springer said. “It’s safer for the officers and the inmates if we have the right number of eyes on each pod.”
The Sheriff’s Office also had several mental health positions — like licensed counselors that perform evaluations on inmates — that they were unable to fill. One position had been vacant for a year.
The Gallatin County Commission changed those jobs from full time county employees to contracted positions in its final budget approved Aug. 30, Springer said, and the Detention Center has begun hiring out contracted providers.
Along with mental health providers, the Detention Center also needs nurses, who care for both inmates and staff.
There are four openings for nurses at the Detention Center, some of which are part time, Springer said. The detention center isn’t the only one struggling to hire nurses: a shortage of nurses has plagued the Gallatin County Rest Home and even larger employers, like Bozeman Health, have had trouble staffing up.
While Springer thinks some may be reluctant to work at a detention center, another key factor behind the staffing shortage is housing.
In an effort to combat that, Springer said they’ve tried to recruit locally—handing out business cards and encouraging locals to apply.
“We’re putting a big focus on (hiring) locals, because they’re established, they have a home or apartment already,” Springer said.
He’s also brainstorming with the commissioners on ways to have transitional housing for new hires coming out of town — it won't solve the problem but it's another step forward.
“One of the difficulties is if you hire someone from Billings, or out-of-state, they come here and can’t find a place quick enough and they disappear,” Springer.
Along with a housing crunch that won't be solved quickly, there are other challenges that make hiring for a 911 Center difficult. Martindale calls those “traditional issues.”
Dispatchers work long hours, often have to work overnight shifts and have to work holidays.
“There’s a lot of people who aren’t willing to give that up,” he said.
The hiring process is also more rigorous than the average office job, requiring background checks and psychological evaluations in addition to standard interviews. Many don’t make it past that round.
And while many dispatchers love what they do, it can be exhausting work.
That’s exacerbated when short-staffed dispatchers work overtime, skip breaks and get burnt out quickly,
“It’s a tough job and it’s not for everybody,” Martindale said. “... They’re hearing, you know, really bad stuff and traditionally there’s people that get into this and only last a couple of months to a year.”
Like the Detention Center, staffing is improving at the 911 Center— at least compared to earlier this year when the department had 18 vacancies — but the department is still having to make adjustments.
Some adjustments include the Records Divisions answering non-emergency calls, which are typically handled by dispatchers, during business hours.
And the 911 Center’s users — like law enforcement agencies and first responders — are easing some requests they’d usually make to dispatch if they can handle it themselves, Martindale said.
“We definitely need those 10 extra bodies, because we have staff that don't take vacations or struggle to take sick leave, those sorts of things, because they know we’re understaffed,” Martindale said. “It would be nice to get them back in a routine that normal people get to take a day off.”
On the dispatch side, Martindale is feeling better. He just hired two people who came from other dispatch centers and trained quickly and helped ease the understaffing.
“We’re gaining some ground here,” he said.
