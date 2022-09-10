 Skip to main content
Gallatin County 911 Center, detention center still struggling with staffing, but 'gaining ground'

9-1-1 dispatch center
Dispatcher Jessica Sullivan works in front of an array of monitors at the Gallatin County 911 dispatch center in Bozeman on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.

A former dispatcher at Gallatin County’s 911 Communications and Records quit her job recently, but not because she was tired of the work.

Her rent on a three-bedroom house in Bozeman was hiked $800, increasing to $3,100 a month. So she moved out of Montana and got a job at another dispatch center.

It’s a story that Tim Martindale, the director of the 911 Center, is becoming increasingly familiar with.

9-1-1 dispatch center
Tim Martindale, director of the Gallatin County 911 Communications, sits for a portrait in his office at the dispatch center in Bozeman on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.
9-1-1 dispatch center
Dispatchers take calls at the Gallatin County 911 dispatch center in Bozeman on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.
9-1-1 dispatch center
A screensaver reminds dispatcher Jennifer LaCross to stay calm as she takes a call while working at the Gallatin County 911 dispatch center in Bozeman on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.
9-1-1 dispatch center
A framed poster from 1996 for the Gallatin County 911 dispatch center sits in the window at the center in Bozeman on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.

Juliana Sukut can be reached at 406-582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com

