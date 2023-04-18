Let the news come to you

The Gallatin County Commission greenlit more than $450,000 for open lands projects throughout the county Tuesday.

Just over $458,000 in funding from the Open Lands Program was approved for six projects in Bozeman, Three Forks, West Yellowstone, Big Sky and Four Corners.

There were 11 applications submitted to the Open Lands Program for “other projects,” meaning projects focused on land buying, trail building or restoration. The combined funding requests for those projects sought about $864,000 in taxpayer funding.


Alex Miller can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com

