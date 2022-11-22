Let the news come to you

Development in Four Corners is set to intensify.

The Creekside Meadows subdivision cleared its final series of hurdles Tuesday after the Gallatin County Commission granted final approval to the project. The subdivision was given preliminary approval in 2019.

Creekside Meadows is a 55-acre development west of the intersection of Baxter Lane and Love Lane. The project will have 96 single-dwelling lots that range in size from 8,000 to 16,000 square feet.


Alex can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com

