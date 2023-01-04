Ft. Ellis fire
A fire truck is parked at the Fort Ellis Volunteer Fire Station on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

Change is happening on Bozeman Trail Road.

Workers clad in hoodies, reflective vests and surrounded by snow, all the telltale trappings of cold weather construction, filled the future site of the new Fort Ellis Fire and Rescue fire station.

Workers broke ground for the new station in October, and despite heavy snow and frigid temperatures, workers have poured foundations and begun work to install utilities for the expansive new facility.


Alex Miller can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com

