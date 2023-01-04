Workers clad in hoodies, reflective vests and surrounded by snow, all the telltale trappings of cold weather construction, filled the future site of the new Fort Ellis Fire and Rescue fire station.
Workers broke ground for the new station in October, and despite heavy snow and frigid temperatures, workers have poured foundations and begun work to install utilities for the expansive new facility.
The volunteer fire department has also made progress on fundraising for the new fire station. Fort Ellis Fire and Rescue announced Tuesday that it had surpassed the halfway mark in its $1.5 million fundraising goal.
A grant from Bozeman Health helped push the department to the halfway point.
Laurie Walker, Bozeman Health’s system manager of community health improvement and partnerships, said in a statement to the Chronicle that Fort Ellis Fire and Rescue has been a long-standing partner in helping to increase patient access to health care in the area.
Fort Ellis Fire and Rescue hired the Bannack Group to get the word out about the fundraiser, and to work on grant opportunities like the $25,000 grant from Bozeman Health.
Vanessa Skelton, marketing director for the Bannack Group, said that the Bozeman Health grant was the first larger grant from a local group.
She added that the department is looking for more grant opportunities, for example from larger companies like FedEx, Amazon and UPS that travel along Interstate 90 through the Bozeman Pass. The pass is a key service area for the fire department.
The overall cost of the project is $6.5 million, with the majority of the funding coming from financing and loans. The plan is to build a new station with a five-garage engine bay, community room and living quarters for volunteer firefighters.
The volunteer fire department needs a new station for a variety of reasons, like matching the rapid pace of development in the department’s 59-square mile service area and Gallatin County.
Another is that the department’s lease with landowner Mount Ellis Academy is set to expire in 2024. The biggest issue is that the current station on Bozeman Trail Road is structurally unsound.
Fort Ellis Fire Chief Mike Cech said that the generosity of donors has helped keep the project on time. Cech said the raised money would go toward paying for loans and other incidental construction costs.
People in the fire service area also pay a rate for services from the volunteer department. That rate increased to $400 a year in 2021.
Cech said that there have not been many discussions about another increase, but there could be a possibility for the fire service area to convert to a fire district.
That change would mean that rates would be assessed based on the value of a homeowner’s property, rather than the flat rate that everyone living in the service area pays now, Cech said.
Cech said he hopes to have the new station completed before the lease expires. He added that the weather in the coming days and weeks appears to be favorable for construction.
“In Gallatin County, the weather never really never stops construction,” Cech said.
