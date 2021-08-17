Fort Ellis Fire increases fees for new fire station southeast of Bozeman By Alex Miller Chronicle Staff Writer Alex Miller Author email Aug 17, 2021 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now The Fort Ellis Fire Station is pictured on Sunday, July 18, 2021. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now A rendering of the design of the new Fort Ellis Fire Station. Courtesy of the Fort Ellis Fire Service Area Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Gallatin County residents who receive services from the Fort Ellis Fire/Rescue are set to see an increase in fees to help pay for a new fire station.The Gallatin County Commission on Tuesday approved an increase in fees, from $250 annually to $400, to build a new fire station along with purchasing new vehicles in the future.The department has been using the same fire station since its creation 52 years ago and has grown beyond the building’s capabilities, Fire Chief Mike Cech said. The department has already bought land for the new station. Money from the fees will, in part, go to paying for the $5 million project. But there is still a $1.5 million gap, which the department hopes to pay for with donations, bank financing and potentially a grant from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.Fort Ellis Fire/Rescue has been trying to build a new station for over a decade, Cech said. The station they have is bursting at the seams.“The station, right now, has been added onto twice. We’ve had to build a secondary garage to house a couple of our trucks, it sits in the floodplain, it’s structurally unsound,” he said.Some of the station was built by firefighters from years back who did not have much building experience, Cech said. Should an earthquake occur, a portion of the building could collapse.Without a fee increase, a new station might not be built.“If we weren’t able to receive the fee increase authorization, we probably wouldn’t be building the station because we wouldn’t be able to afford it,” Cech said.The annual fee money will also go toward buying new fire trucks and other emergency response vehicles in the coming years. The National Fire Protection Association gives fire trucks about a 25 year lifespan before they need to be replaced. One of the fire trucks the department uses was purchased in 2005. New trucks can cost as much as $450,000, and Cech said he hopes to have money from the fee increase set aside to buy new ones.The fire department is volunteer-based, with 31 volunteer firefighters who are either retired or still working other jobs. The department responds to the Fort Ellis Fire Service Area, which encompasses roughly 59 square miles east of Bozeman. Many calls come to them for car wrecks.Owners of residential and commercial structures pay the fee, which is added onto property taxes. Unlike fire districts, which assess fees based on a home or commercial building’s value, homeowners in fire service areas pay the same amount, regardless of the home’s value. Commercial structures in a fire service area, like Montana Reclaimed Lumber, may pay a higher fee, in part due to making more calls to the fire department, Cech said.“It’s fairly simple because everybody pays the same amount,” Cech said. “Right now we have 1,349 residential fee units, and that includes all the residences and the commercial units in the district.”The Seventh-Day Adventist Church, Montana Conference owns the land where the station is now, which sits just off Bozeman Trail Road near the Bear Canyon interstate exit. Fort Ellis Fire/Resuce hopes to stay roughly within that same area because of its access to Interstate Highway 90, Cech said.After the landowners refused to sell the land to the fire department, the department was able to purchase land about a mile west of the existing station.The new station will be a major upgrade with an eye set on growth, Cech said. The department hopes to have five large bays, each with space for two trucks to be stored. The new station will also have a community room, an operations hub for the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Department and a training facility for volunteers. Buy Now A rendering of the design of the new Fort Ellis Fire Station. Courtesy of the Fort Ellis Fire Service Area Cech said that he is thankful for the generosity of the residents that the department serves, and that throughout the process no one has pushed back against the fee increase.“It’s a labor of love for us,” Cech said. “We thoroughly enjoy being able to take care of the public. When they’re having their worst day we’re trying to make it as best as we can for them.” Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Alex Miller is the county and state government reporter and can be reached at amiller@dailychronicle.com or by phone at 406-582-2648. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bozeman Montana Fort Ellis Fire And Rescue Fort Ellis Gallatin County Commission Fire Chief Gallatin County Department Of Housing And Urban Development National Fire Protection Association Fire Truck Fire Station Property Tax Residential Commercial Mike Cech Fee Economics Commerce Finance Agriculture Fort Ellis Fire Service Area Money Truck Alex Miller Author email Follow Alex Miller Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next State Race to draw Montana's new congressional districts begins 8 hrs ago Crime and Courts Police still investigating Bozeman Pond shooting 9 hrs ago Coronavirus Bozeman School Board hears from public on mask policy 9 hrs ago County Fort Ellis Fire increases fees for new fire station southeast of Bozeman 9 hrs ago Education Bozeman School District approves budget of almost $104 million 9 hrs ago State State issues rankings for federal stimulus grants for water projects 10 hrs ago What to read next State Race to draw Montana's new congressional districts begins Crime and Courts Police still investigating Bozeman Pond shooting Coronavirus Bozeman School Board hears from public on mask policy County Fort Ellis Fire increases fees for new fire station southeast of Bozeman Education Bozeman School District approves budget of almost $104 million State State issues rankings for federal stimulus grants for water projects Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Daines should back things that benefit all Montanans Posted: 12 a.m. Guest column: We need more leadership and less politics on forest management Posted: 12 a.m. Guest column: Infrastructure bill will produce lasting results Posted: 12 a.m. Bozeman School District approves budget of almost $104 million Posted: 5:15 p.m. Letter to the editor: Sales tax a more equitable way to raise revenue Posted: Aug. 17, 2021