How a lone smallmouth bass appeared at the confluence of the Gardner and Yellowstone rivers is still unclear.
The answer to that riddle may never be known, but steps are being taken by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks and Yellowstone National Park to determine if more of the fish are lurking in the upper Yellowstone.
A release from the state agency said that FWP staff are preparing an emergency rule for the Fish and Wildlife Commission to consider that could require anglers to kill and report any smallmouth bass caught in the upper Yellowstone River.
Morgan Jacobsen, a spokesperson for FWP, said the emergency rule could be heard by the commission at its next meeting on April 19.
Until the rule can be initiated, anglers are encouraged to kill, remove, document and provide to the agency any smallmouth bass caught in the Yellowstone River and its tributaries between the Springdale Fishing Access Site east of Livingston and upstream to the park boundary.
Todd Koel, a biologist working in the Native Fish Conservation Program at Yellowstone National Park, said the park plans to implement a must kill order for smallmouth bass.
Anglers are the best tool for preventing any additional smallmouth bass from making it into the park, he said.
Koel spoke to the angler who caught the mystery bass. He said that the young angler wasn’t sure what kind of fish he had caught, and released it back into the water because he was unsure of the regulations for the animal.
“He did the right thing,” Koel said.
Koel said that smallmouth bass are not exactly a warm water species, but not as tolerant to cold water as trout. The Gardner River, and pockets of the upper Yellowstone, are thermally influenced, creating areas with warmer water suitable for the smallmouth bass.
It’s possible the fish could have overwintered in the upper Yellowstone, Koel said.
Smallmouth bass have been identified by anglers in two locations in the upper Yellowstone in the last seven years, according to FWP’s release. Two were caught at the Highway 89 Bridge near downstream of Livingston, and another near Emigrant.
Koel’s concern is that the fish — which he described as highly predatory specialists — could find a way into the heart of Yellowstone National Park.
“This is a highly evolutionary advanced fish, far more advanced than our trout,” Koel said.
Smallmouth bass are athletic, possessing a leaping ability that lets them breach the surface of the water. Koel said Knowles Falls upstream from where the fish was caught and then released could act as a preventative barrier. But the smallmouth bass’ athleticism could propel the fish over the cascade of water into the park.
A team from the U.S. Geological Survey Northern Rocky Mountain Science Center in Bozeman will collect water samples from where the fish was caught on Thursday to conduct DNA tests, Koel said.
“They use this for looking for rare native species too, but when you’re trying to figure out invading species in low abundance it’s a good tool to identify where they have been,” Koel said.
Research Zoologist Adam Sepulveda will do the environmental DNA sampling. All organisms are constantly sloughing off genetic material, he said. All of that material goes into the environment.
Two-liter water samples will be gathered, and then tested to amplify the DNA of smallmouth bass, Sepulveda said.
Sepulveda was part of a study from 2016 to 2019 that looked to evaluate how far upstream on the Yellowstone River smallmouth bass would establish and reproduce. He said that FWP introduced the fish in the 1960s up to the 1980s from Miles City to Billings.
During that study there were no detections of smallmouth DNA upstream from Big Timber. Sepulveda said that there was enough evidence to show that the species could have an impact from predatory and competitive perspectives.
However, after inspecting the contents of the stomachs of smallmouth bass, it appeared that smallmouth bass were not having an impact on trout.
Water temperature did not appear to be a limiting factor for smallmouth bass to move upstream, Sepulveda said.
“They do well at what they have evolved to be, which is a pretty darn good predator that has evolved to exist in different environments,” Sepulveda said.