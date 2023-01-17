Let the news come to you

For the fourth year in a row, Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue was busier than the year before.

According to its 2022 data report released on Tuesday, SAR responded to 140 calls in 2022, up from 134 in 2021 and 115 in 2020.

They completed 36 searches and 89 rescues, and worked on mutual aid calls for other counties nine times.


Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com.

