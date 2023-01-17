For the fourth year in a row, Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue was busier than the year before.
According to its 2022 data report released on Tuesday, SAR responded to 140 calls in 2022, up from 134 in 2021 and 115 in 2020.
They completed 36 searches and 89 rescues, and worked on mutual aid calls for other counties nine times.
Capt. Scott Secor said after a couple years of increased call volume, they expected to see a decline this year That’s been the trend for SAR in the past.
About halfway through the year it started becoming clear that wouldn’t be the case, Secor said.
“We were just kind of along for the ride like everybody else, because we never know what we’re going to get,” Secor said.
According to the report, SAR’s missions ran the gamut and followed the weather. Winter is busy with snowmobile and ski rescues, the summer with hikers, climbers and water recreators. The shoulder season months of April and May were the slowest of the entire year, with three and two calls, respectively.
June included a little bit of everything, according to the report. SAR responded to calls including injured or lost mountain bikers and hikers, canoers in need of rescue, stranded kayakers and an injured skier on the Great One in the Bridger Mountains.
The swift-water team also helped crews in Park County evacuate people from the Yellowstone River floods in June.
February was the busiest month of the year, with 25 calls, 15 of which were snowmobile crashes. That month, three people died in snowmobile crashes in Gallatin County.
Secor said this winter they are seeing a typical number of snowmobile crashes and rescues so far.
Gallatin County Search and Rescue has three full-time employees and is otherwise staffed by volunteers. Last year, according to the report, there were 157 volunteers who spent 4,929 hours on missions and 9,917 hours training.
SAR went through a reorganization that included hiring three full-time employees in 2021, which Secor said is resulting in a more functional and healthy operation.
Secor said the increased call volume puts more pressure on their volunteer’s time, but said he is thankful for their work.
“It blows my mind what kind of quality of volunteers that we have and how special they are that they give so much time for complete strangers,” Secor said.
