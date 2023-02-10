Another multi-platinum selling artist is coming to the Big Sky Country State Fair.
Hip-hop artist Flo Rida is slated to perform on the first night of the fair on July 19. Tickets for the show go on sale Feb. 17.
Tickets can be purchased at 406statefair.com, and range in price from $35 for general admission tickets and $40 for grandstand seating in Anderson Arena. Doors for the show open at 6 p.m. Flo Rida is set to perform at 8 p.m.
Flo Rida rose to prominence in 2007 when his single “Low” featuring T-Pain spent 10 weeks at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100.
Since that initial success, Flo Rida has had two No. 1 hits, nearly a dozen Top 10 hits and has sold over 80 million albums worldwide.
The county is slated to pay Flo Rida $125,000 for his performance, according to county documents. The county is also responsible for providing requirements and requests outlined in the artist’s rider, which includes sound equipment and workers for the show.
Flo Rida will also play with a full band, according to county documents.
The fair’s musical announcement follows a familiar trend of headlining acts, with rappers T.I. and Nelly performing in previous years.
No other musical acts have been announced for this year’s iteration of the Big Sky Country State Fair, according to a spokesperson for the fair.
The fair is set to run from July 19 to July 23, and events and activites will include carnival rides, a petting zoo, a livestock barn and motorsports.
