Big Sky Country Fair
Rides await passengers early in the first day of the Big Sky Country State Fair at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds on July 20.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

Another multi-platinum selling artist is coming to the Big Sky Country State Fair.

Hip-hop artist Flo Rida is slated to perform on the first night of the fair on July 19. Tickets for the show go on sale Feb. 17.

Tickets can be purchased at 406statefair.com, and range in price from $35 for general admission tickets and $40 for grandstand seating in Anderson Arena. Doors for the show open at 6 p.m. Flo Rida is set to perform at 8 p.m.


Alex Miller can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com

