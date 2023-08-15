Let the news come to you

The Gallatin County Commission met Tuesday morning for a regular public meeting, most of which focused on resident concerns over a proposed gravel pit in Gallatin Gateway.

The discussion was a continuation of a Montana Department of Environmental Quality-led meeting in July. The Tuesday meeting’s purpose, according to commissioners, was to give residents another chance to make their concerns heard about the potential open cut mine, which area residents fear will lower the value of their property, damage the environment and cause health problems for its neighbors.

Public comments about the gravel pit lasted about two hours, and came from those in the room and those attending virtually.


Patrick Bouman can be reached at pbouman@dailychronicle.com

