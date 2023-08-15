The Gallatin County Commission met Tuesday morning for a regular public meeting, most of which focused on resident concerns over a proposed gravel pit in Gallatin Gateway.
The discussion was a continuation of a Montana Department of Environmental Quality-led meeting in July. The Tuesday meeting’s purpose, according to commissioners, was to give residents another chance to make their concerns heard about the potential open cut mine, which area residents fear will lower the value of their property, damage the environment and cause health problems for its neighbors.
Public comments about the gravel pit lasted about two hours, and came from those in the room and those attending virtually.
The proposed gravel pit would take 129.9 acres near Gallatin Road, which is owned by the Black family. TMC, Inc, the company applying to mine the site, filed for a permit with the DEQ on May 26. According to TMC’s application, the mine would remove about 6 million cubic yards of rock and crush it into gravel — 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with a reclamation date set for 2043.
During public comment, many residents asked the commission to impose emergency zoning restrictions. In situations like this, emergency zoning can delay a project so concerns have more time to be evaluated by the DEQ.
However, Commissioner Zach Brown said emergency zoning can only be used before the beginning of an application with the DEQ. Because TMC has already filed its application with the DEQ, Brown said, the decision to grant or delay the permit is now in the hands of the DEQ.
Permanent zoning is a way to prevent land from ever being used for development, said Gallatin County Chief Planning Officer Sean O’Callaghan. That only works if the land is zoned as residential, he said, and there is no zoning on the proposed pit site, O’Callaghan said.
Larry Wilcox, a Gallatin Gateway resident, became emotional as he talked about the natural beauty of his community and how lucky he and his family have been to live there.
“My wife and I … picked Gallatin Gateway — a beautiful, quiet, serene place,” Wilcox said. “Fresh air, sparkling water, blue skies and wonderful people.”
Now, Wilcox said, the proposal has “pit family against family and neighbor against neighbor” because of support and opposition to the project.
One of the concerns highlighted by Gateway residents were potential health impacts of breathing in dust over time. Doug Rand said he is a 50-year resident on the south border of the proposed mine.
“It doesn’t take any kind of an expert to know that we can’t live there with a gravel operation,” Rand said. “I’ve got bad lungs and I’ve been in and out of the hospital. I just can’t handle the dust.”
Rand said he is concerned that attempts by TMC to reduce the health impacts of the pit will not be effective enough because of how close he lives to the site. Several other residents who addressed the commission echoed this concern.
Residents also said they worried the already dangerous traffic on U.S. Highway 191, which runs through Gallatin Gateway towards Big Sky to the south, would be worsened by hundreds of daily gravel trucks.
Mary Ellen Stewart, a Gateway resident for 16 years, said Highway 191 used to be known as “the gateway to Yellowstone,” but is now known as one of the most dangerous roads in Montana.
Stewart detailed a “white-knuckle” experience trying to turn on the busy highway to demonstrate her concerns with driving conditions
Holly Pippel, another resident, said the Montana Department of Transportation “basically told me that drivers needed to learn to drive better.”
Near the end of the meeting, Brown said the commission has been communicating with MDT about adding a traffic signal at the intersection of Mill Street and US 191, which some residents at the meeting said is known to be dangerous. Brown said MDT continues to say it is planning to add the signal, but has not made any progress.
Another concern from residents with the gravel was the noise from the rock crusher. One resident played a recording of a rock crusher into the microphone to demonstrate how loud it could be. Carol Lee-Roark recalled a time when she worked from home near a rock crusher, which forced her to take phone calls in a closet.
Some residents criticized the Black family for not taking their neighbors’ concerns into account.
“I believe people should be free to do as they please with their land unless it hurts other people,” Rand said. “We are already being hurt. We can’t sell our property — we tried to get an appraisal but they wouldn’t touch it because of quote, ‘what’s going on out there,’ so we’re stuck.
“Just because something is not illegal, doesn’t mean it’s right. This just seems wrong on many levels. I hope you can do something. Look in your toolbox — maybe you can find something to help us out.”
Ruth Hogue Angeletti, an analytical biochemist and Gateway resident, said emergency zoning is needed to protect the environment and health of the community.
“Some people — the Black family and TMC — have said I have misconceptions about the gravel pit,” Angeletti said. “I have no misconceptions. It doesn’t take a Ph.D to understand the damage this pit will do.”
Bayard and Jared Black also spoke at the meeting to defend the proposed mine on their land.
Bayard said he shares many of his neighbors’ concerns, but trusts that TMC will be responsible with its operation.
Ken Stober, the general manager of TMC sand and gravel, said there is high demand for gravel mining. He said TMC would mine the site responsibly.
In a phone interview after the meeting, Bayard said many residents are reacting emotionally to the gravel pit instead of “digging deeper” into some of the potential benefits once the pit site is reclaimed in 20 years.
Many residents at the meeting said they support mining as a way to support infrastructure, but think it should be moved closer to Big Sky. Bayard criticized this.
“They are willing to sacrifice their environmental concerns just to move the pit a ways up the road,” he said.
Bayard said he hopes the site can be reclaimed in the future and repurposed for the community. As examples, he mentioned turning it into a park or a concert venue.
During the interview, Bayard said the main motivation for allowing the mine on his family’s land was to support their ranch. He cited high property taxes as a hurdle for profits. Bayard said he and his family could make between an estimated $10 to 18 million over the course of the mining operation.
TMC’s proposed project comes after the 2021 Montana House Bill 599, which streamlines approval processes for open cut mining operations. Several people who spoke at the meeting called the law “unconstitutional” and a violation of people’s right to a clean environment.
Former county commissioner and former state representative John Vincent said the commission would be “well-advised to publicly oppose” the project.
“You would be going to bat for democracy,” Vincent said, “which the Legislature — as you know — stripped away from the people and local government and handcuffed DEQ.”
Commissioner Scott MacFarlane said Tuesday’s meeting is likely not the last time the commission will discuss the gravel pit. Brown invited residents to continue contacting the commission outside of meetings to share their concerns.
