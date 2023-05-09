Let the news come to you

A local nonprofit geared toward aiding families experiencing homelessness is planning to buy the Montana Bible College’s campus, but first it needs help from the county to secure financing.

Family Promise of Gallatin Valley is vying for $7.5 million in industrial revenue bonds to purchase the college’s property at 20 Cornerstone Way in Bozeman. The Gallatin County Commission moved forward with the bonds during its Tuesday meeting, setting a public hearing on whether to approve the bonds on June 6.

The nature of that type of bonds requires a local government, like Gallatin County, to act as a conduit to allow the nonprofit to access the bond market.


