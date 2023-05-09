A local nonprofit geared toward aiding families experiencing homelessness is planning to buy the Montana Bible College’s campus, but first it needs help from the county to secure financing.
Family Promise of Gallatin Valley is vying for $7.5 million in industrial revenue bonds to purchase the college’s property at 20 Cornerstone Way in Bozeman. The Gallatin County Commission moved forward with the bonds during its Tuesday meeting, setting a public hearing on whether to approve the bonds on June 6.
The nature of that type of bonds requires a local government, like Gallatin County, to act as a conduit to allow the nonprofit to access the bond market.
Taxpayers in the county would not be on the hook to pay for the bonds, a point that Commissioner Scott MacFarlane emphasized during the meeting.
“This is really just an allowance in state law for us to vouch for a company that we see is going to provide a public benefit with this money,” MacFarlane said.
Gallatin County has previously aided companies and nonprofits to get access to the bond market, including Bridger Aerospace in 2020 and Yellowstone Fiber in 2021.
Whether the $7.5 million in bonds would provide a public benefit is the key factor that the commission will have to determine in June.
Christel Chivilicek, executive director of Family Promise, said that the nonprofit has seen a dramatic increase in the need for its services.
“For the last two years, Family Promise has seen a 680% increase in families seeking our services,” Chivilicek said. “It’s still not enough.”
She said that the proposed purchase of Montana Bible College, and its three buildings that include housing options, could be an opportunity to help families thrive, she said.
Chivilicek said that the nonprofit made an offer of $7.25 million for the property. The nonprofit has until July 31 to come up with the funding. Chivilicek added that the Montana Bible College would not be shutting down after the sale, but instead moving to Billings to open a new campus.
The property could provide about 46 new housing units should the bonds be approved, and if the nonprofit meets the July purchase deadline.
Chivilicek said that those units would include emergency short-term units for about 21 families, transitional housing that would last a year for 10 families, 14 workforce housing units, and two employee housing units for staff working on the campus.
She added that there are also classrooms set up that the nonprofit would use for financial education, parenting classes and support groups.
All of the units would be available immediately if the deal goes through. The purchase of the college campus could also eat through the nonprofit’s waitlist, which has 23 families on it.
Chivilicek said that the nonprofit is working to bolster fundraising efforts to chip away at the debt that would come with the bonds.
Nate Bilyeu, bond counsel for Family Promise, said one advantage of the bonds is that they would be tax exempt if the county approves issuing them.
He added that Family Promise would be saving about $100,000 a year in interest on the bonds because of their tax exempt status.
Chivilicek said that the bank the nonprofit has worked with told the organization that the interest rate on the bonds could drop from 8.25% to 5.4%.
That means that the nonprofit would not have to pay annual interest on a 20-year term, which could turn into $2 million reinvested into Gallatin County, Bilyeu said.
Chivilicek said that the nonprofit and college are already under contract for the property, and did not foresee an issue in completing the sale.
“We don’t anticipate anything that would not make this happen,” she said. “We’re really looking at this seriously.”
