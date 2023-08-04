Attendance for the 2023 Big Sky Country State Fair was up 15% from 2022 numbers, drawing in a total of 46,513 people for the five-day event.
Gallatin County released final numbers this week for the annual fair, which was held in Bozeman from July 19 to 23.
In 2022, fair numbers were down compared to previous years, with 40,100 people in attendance — but numbers recovered this year and many sales records were reached.
Visitors during the first two days were record-breaking, with 10,193 people in attendance on Wednesday and 7,517 people on Thursday, according to a press release about the fair numbers.
“2023 was another amazing fair,” Caitlin Quisenberry, director of the Gallatin County Fairgrounds, stated in the release. “We had some real standout acts like the Sea Lions and John Cassidy the magician as well as vendors on Food Row who really contributed to the overall vibrancy and success of the fair.”
The fair held three nights of concerts — Flo Rida with DJ Kroncik, Gary Allan with special guest Tyler Braden, and Billy Currington with special guest Matt Stell.
Over 11,359 people attended the three nights of concerts. That’s a whopping 142% increase in attendance from 2022, which counted 4,685 people at all three shows.
Just one show this year had more people there than all the shows last year combined, said Amanda Hartman, fair spokesperson.
Hartman guessed the increase was because of the higher caliber acts combined with lower ticket prices.
Vendors at the fair did well too, with food truck sales up 10% from last year and carnival sales reaching a record high on Saturday.
Competitive exhibits at the fair were also up from 2022 with 937 entries, and the 4-H Market Sale saw elevated sales from the previous year.
The Ranch Rodeo Roundup sold out stands as people watched seven teams from across Montana compete, with the S Ranch from Xavier, Mont. taking home the gold.
“I had the pleasure of talking to several guests who said that going to the fair was a must-do event every summer,” Quisenberry stated in the release.
The 2021 fair still holds the attendance record, with around 50,000 people showing up that summer, Hartman said. She added that if the weekend hadn’t been so hot, this year’s fair might have broken that record.
The first Big Sky Country Fair was held in 1902. Originally called the Inter-State fair, it has morphed over the decades into today’s event for people and visitors from agricultural, urban, rural and tourist backgrounds.
The 2024 fair will be held at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds from July 17 to 21. For more information people can visit gallatincountyfairgrounds.com.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.