Attendance for the 2023 Big Sky Country State Fair was up 15% from 2022 numbers, drawing in a total of 46,513 people for the five-day event.

Gallatin County released final numbers this week for the annual fair, which was held in Bozeman from July 19 to 23.

In 2022, fair numbers were down compared to previous years, with 40,100 people in attendance — but numbers recovered this year and many sales records were reached.


Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com

