Big Sky Country State Fair
People's feet dangle from a ride that swings upside down at the Big Sky Country State Fair at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds on Thursday, July 26, 2022.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

Though attendance was lower than last year, the Big Sky Country State Fair saw increases in nearly every category.

The four-day event drew in 40,100 people, which is a 17% decrease from last year, according to a release of final attendance numbers.

A decrease in attendance was expected because of a variety of factors, including inflation, gas prices and lowered attendance at Yellowstone National Park because of catastrophic flooding in early June, the release stated.

Alex Miller is the county and state government reporter and can be reached at amiller@dailychronicle.com or by phone at 406-582-2648.

