Though attendance was lower than last year, the Big Sky Country State Fair saw increases in nearly every category.
The four-day event drew in 40,100 people, which is a 17% decrease from last year, according to a release of final attendance numbers.
A decrease in attendance was expected because of a variety of factors, including inflation, gas prices and lowered attendance at Yellowstone National Park because of catastrophic flooding in early June, the release stated.
Even so, this year’s iteration drew in 22% more people than in 2019.
“We want to thank the community for spending their hard earned money with us at the Big Sky Country State Fair,” Interim Fair Director Rachel May said in the release.
Food row and carnival sales performed well, with an increase over last year’s sales of 16% and 10%, respectively.
The 4-H Market Sale had also had a banner year with a 9.6% increase over 2021 despite cancelling poultry exhibitions to avoid spreading avian flu.
Sunday was the best day sales-wise at the fair, with a 26% increase in gate sales and a 62% increase in sales at food row.
New and old events helped to attract fairgoers. The Monster Truck Nitro tour, a first-timer for the fair, contributed to the drastic increase in attendance on Sunday. The Ranch Rodeo, a fair staple, was standing room only.
Three concerts were held at the Anderson Arena, which included performances by southern rapper T.I. and country artists Russell Dickerson and Brantley Gilbert. Final ticket sale numbers were not immediately available.
Last year, the trio of major musical acts — Nelly, Granger Smith and Trace Adkins — drew in about 9,000 people.
Though this year’s fair has packed up, next year’s version is already in the works. The 2023 Big Sky Country State Fair will be held July 19 to July 23, 2023, at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds.
