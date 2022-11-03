Election Day could determine the future of the Gallatin County Rest Home.
The Gallatin County Commission approved a ballot question earlier this year that asks voters whether they want to approve up to nine mills — tax mechanisms meant to collect tax money — that would account for $3.9 million for the rest home.
Last year the county subsidized the rest home to the tune of $1.5 million.
Commissioner Zach Brown said that the tax question was proposed because the county is reaching the point where it cannot financially sustain the facility over the long term.
In August, Bridger Rehab and Care closed, leaving the Gallatin County Rest Home as the last skilled nursing facility in the county. Shuttering that facility displaced about 30 residents, some of whom were placed in the rest home.
Brown also hopes that the mill levy will be a signal to the state to address the Medicaid reimbursement issue.
“We’re also trying to use the moment to plead with the state to fix the cancer in the system, which is woefully inadequate Medicaid rates,” Brown said.
The majority of the beds at the Gallatin County Rest Home are Medicaid beds, meaning Medicaid reimbursement rates pay the cost of care for people using those beds.
Medicaid reimbursement rates increased by .3% statewide this year, which amounted to a rate of $212.93 per bed in the rest home. On average, the facility loses about $100 a day per bed because of that rate.
Those low rates have caused other facilities throughout the state, like Bridger, to close.
“This is not a problem unique to Gallatin County, something has got to give one way or the other,” Brown said.
Darcel Vaughn, the administrator of the rest home, said she was cautiously optimistic that the measure would pass. The goal is still to push the Legislature to increase the Medicaid reimbursement rates, Vaughn said, adding that the current rate is about 30% underfunded.
“If it passes they’ll have to levy all nine, but it would be awesome if the state would take responsibility and provide the reimbursement,” Vaughn said.
A study sponsored by the state that could spell out just how much the reimbursement rate needs to increase is in the works, and Vaughn said it should be completed soon.
Staffing issues have also plagued the facility, forcing the rest home to have to rely on travel nurses. Travel nurses and CNAs are often much more costly, too. The facility relies on 25 contracted workers.
Vaughn said that she is still working on a priority list of where to use the money should the ballot question pass. The first issue that needs to be addressed is air conditioning in the building for the residents.
Most of the money will go toward keeping the doors open.
“About 92% of this $3.9 million is just going to be to survive,” Vaughn said.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.