Gallatin County Rest Home
Buy Now

The Gallatin County Rest Home is pictured on April 26.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Election Day could determine the future of the Gallatin County Rest Home.

The Gallatin County Commission approved a ballot question earlier this year that asks voters whether they want to approve up to nine mills — tax mechanisms meant to collect tax money — that would account for $3.9 million for the rest home.

Last year the county subsidized the rest home to the tune of $1.5 million.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Alex can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.