Katie Joyce was in and out of the Hope House, an adult mental health crisis stabilization center, for much of the past two years.
Katie, diagnosed with obsessive compulsive disorder and bipolar disorder, had been fighting addiction and frequent manic episodes. Her health had been deteriorating for several years, said her mother, Cathy Joyce, a substitute teacher in Bozeman.
Katie, 27, grew up in Bozeman and moved back home two years ago after living in Arizona. She enjoyed work, beading rosaries, her childhood dog Buddy and had “the sweetest, biggest heart,” her parents said.
But it was after moving back to Montana that her mother says Katie was often unable to find the care she needed, especially as many services moved online during the pandemic.
Her parents, who own a stable near Gooch Hill, said a lack of stimulant and drug treatments in Bozeman and long-term solutions for their daughter eventually led to a tipping point.
Katie tried a treatment program in Billings. She was in and out of short stays at the Hope House, saw psychiatrists and counselors and took a trip handcuffed in the back of a sheriff’s car to the state mental hospital in November 2020. But she couldn’t find the right mix of care before her parents said she gave up.
This past June, Katie died by suicide. Her family is still questioning why Katie didn’t get the care she needed.
“I’m just really discouraged. You’re supposed to get mental health in Bozeman,” Cathy said.
In Gallatin County, it’s not an uncommon story.
Gallatin County has a complicated infrastructure for mental health care. Several nonprofits and organizations fill crucial gaps in the continuum of behavioral health care. When one isn’t operating fully, the system struggles to remain upright.
Officials say parts of the county’s mental health system, including its short-term crisis center, haven’t been functional for years. Now, the county sits on $22 million in federal coronavirus funds, about $8 million of which has been earmarked for mental health services.
With Bozeman Health committing to building an inpatient psychiatric ward — long pointed at by advocates as the big gap in care — county officials are now eyeing other mental health services in need of improvement.
Under particular scrutiny is the Hope House — an adult crisis stabilization center — partially funded by taxpayer dollars. It’s a crucial part of the mental health puzzle, but some say it has a long history of dysfunction.
The Hope House, run by the Western Montana Mental Health Center, which operates several other mental health services in the county, has faced numerous closures of its secure emergency detention. The emergency detention is reserved for people suffering from mental health crises who are brought in by law enforcement or need to be detained before seeing a judge to determine.
Those closures mean it’s not fulfilling its contract with the county to provide safe involuntary mental health beds.
The county may cut ties with WMMHC. Bozeman Health is looking to buy the Gallatin Mental Health Center’s campus. WMMHC says it committed to staying in Gallatin County.
But in the meantime, residents in need of care are often taken outside of the county for care.
Until then, the only beds for people in mental health crises are at the Hope House, which has 10 inpatient beds. Two of those beds are reserved for emergency detention, the only involuntary detention available in the county.
The Hope House can see anywhere from 350 to 400 people using the inpatient beds on the “voluntary side” annually. An average of about 75 people have used the emergency detention beds annually, although last year that number rose to about 90, said Michael Foust, the regional director of WMMHC.
For more than a decade, WMMHC has operated the Hope House and Gallatin Mental Health Center. The mental health services provided by WMMHC, including counseling and outpatient care, is partially funded by a contract with the county.
For about six months in 2020, the emergency detention at the Hope House was shut down due to a staffing shortage, Foust said. Aside from brief closures to repair damages made to the Hope House, Foust said the crisis center has remained fully operational.
But Sheriff Dan Springer told the Chronicle that the Hope House is still inconsistently open or not adequately staffed. It’s been an ongoing issue since 2017, Springer said.
Gallatin County must, under state law, provide certain mental health services, including safe detainment for those in crises and court mandated mental health evaluations.
Staffing issues at the Hope House mean that mental health evaluations — required for patients brought in by the sheriff’s office — could take up to 24 hours. While awaiting those evaluations, a deputy is required to remain with the patient, Springer said.
Staffing shortages have also meant the sheriff’s office can’t leave a patient in one of the two emergency detention beds.
If Hope House is closed, or too short staffed, deputies spend hours driving the patient to another WMMHC facility — often to Missoula or Hamilton — or to the state psychiatric hospital in Warm Springs.
Springer said those trips to the state hospital or other WMMHC facilities are harmful to both patients and the sheriff’s office.
“You end up with law enforcement officers on the road with a mental health patient in the backseat in handcuffs,” Springer said. “That’s not ideal for the patient and it’s not ideal for law enforcement.”
Less than a year before her death, Katie Joyce was also taken to Warm Springs after she ran from law enforcement during a manic episode, her mother said.
“And it was a horrible experience,” Cathy Joyce said. “She said she would have rather been in jail than sent there.”
Hope House, since its inception, was never meant to provide an acute level of care, said Levi Anderson, WMMHC’s CEO.
“It’s community crisis stabilization, it’s not an inpatient psychiatric unit,” he said. “The services were never intended to provide that, nor are we allowed to provide that level of care. Generally speaking, there’s a misunderstanding of the type of services and level of care we provide.”
The issues at Hope House stem from low reimbursement rates from Medicaid and Medicare, high costs to provide care and increasing costs of retaining employees with Bozeman’s high cost of living, which has put the crunch on its facilities in Gallatin County, Anderson said.
The staffing shortage and added pressures of the pandemic has affected nearly all the services provided by WMMHC in Montana.
“In Gallatin County, we’ve increased our costs of more than 30% trying to stay competitive in this market,” Anderson said.
The problem isn’t unique to WMMHC, which also runs mental health centers in about a dozen other counties in western Montana, including Missoula and Flathead.
“Over the last six to eight months, staffing has been a huge challenge not only for our organization but our industry across the entire state,” Anderson said. “I’m an executive board member for the Behavioral Health Alliance of Montana and it’s something we routinely speak about.”
Both Foust and Anderson pointed to high costs as the main reason for the struggle to operate the Gallatin Mental Health Center, which runs the Hope House. Foust said the county has refused to spend additional money to keep GMHC services afloat.
Gallatin County gives WHMMC a little more than half-a-million dollars annually to operate its mental health services.
Officials have often shied away from spending more on the organization, said Gallatin County Commissioner Zach Brown.
“We certainly understand the services that Western is trying to provide is more expensive than what we’re funding, but it’s our job to be judicious about how we utilize tax payer dollars,” Brown said. “We’re not in a position to just throw more money at the same service delivery model that we’ve been trying for the last decade.”
County Attorney Marty Lambert said WHMMC has breached its contract with the county to provide certain mental health services — including keeping the emergency detention center open — several times. The county has never given notice to or sought disciplinary action against the organization for the breach.
The contract between the county and WMMHC expired in June, but has been extended for 90-day periods twice. It’s set to expire Dec. 31. Lambert said the extensions are to ensure that no services are lapsed while the county works to figure out its next steps.
Gallatin County is in the midst of discussions about the Hope House, and mental health care generally. But the county can’t move forward until the fate of the Gallatin Mental Health Center campus, where the Hope House sits, is decided.
Bozeman Health has approached WMMHC to purchase the property, according to Lambert and several other county officials. Bozeman Health intends to bring a mental health care provider from Arizona to operate the Hope House, according to a public meeting in early October with members of the county commission.
Bozeman Health declined to comment for this story.
When asked to confirm that Bozeman Health had made an offer, Anderson said there were talks with stakeholders about improving mental health care here.
“There are various discussions ongoing that have yet to be finalized,” Anderson.
WMMHC owns the property and facilities on Farmhouse Lane, which is near Deaconness Hospital off Highland Boulevard. In 2010, Bozeman Health donated that land to WMMHC and the county pledged $1 million to WMMHC to cover construction costs.
In 2021, Gallatin County still owes nearly half-a-million on the facilities for that bond.
Tied into the ownership of the property is a clause that WMMHC must use the facilities to provide mental health care. If not, the property reverts back to Bozeman Health, Lambert said.
“We have some financial stake in that facility,” Brown said. “It’s a messy situation and we’re working through some of those details. Nothing has been finalized or resolved.”
Much of the county’s plans, including initial talks to renovate the Hope House, hinges on whether Bozeman Health buys the property.
Until then, the county is waiting, Brown said. If WMMHC doesn’t sell to the hospital, Brown said the county still wants to look into other options.
“There might be a role for Western somewhere,” Brown said. “Those conversations are evolving and ongoing. The commission is very much committed to honoring the work that Western has done and treating them as a good faith partner.”
Anderson said he fully supports Gallatin County’s desire to shop around to other mental health service providers.
“It’s appropriate for them to get a better gauge of what the cost of service really is,” Anderson said.
If the county asks for bids from mental health care providers, Anderson said WHMCC would submit a proposal to continue to contract with the county.
What happens next is still unclear, but Lambert, Springer and Brown all pointed to this being an opportunity to improve mental health care here.
“I don’t think anybody has figured out how to do this in rural America,” said Brown. “If we get it right, we might be a model for other places.”
Kirsten Smith is the coordinator for the Crisis Redesign Committee, a committee of more than 12 dozen mental health providers, city and county officials and community stakeholders asking just how to re-evaluate mental health here, and whether the current system is sustainable.
Smith said while there’s inadequate care for youth and children, work still needs to be done to fill gaps in the continuum of care.
Continuum of care is an integrated system of care for a patient over time, with an array of health services spanning different levels of intensity of care, ranging from education and preventative services to care for the most at-risk people experiencing acute mental health crises.
Smith said a crisis receiving center and a detox facility are two big aspects of mental health care that’s lacking.
No dedicated detox center, and a specific lack of care for stimulant use, was detrimental for Katie Joyce, her father Kevin Joyce said.
Crisis receiving would be a step before the emergency room or crisis stabilization. Smith said it’s a place for people to go regardless of the type of crisis, or intoxication, and be observed and supported for up to 24 hours, or have professionals determine if a patient needs a higher level of care.
It would also be the dedicated place for law enforcement to take people in crisis, Smith said.
Smith said some communities have figured out how to operate community mental health centers sustainably, but isn’t sure there’s one solution.
“Mental health centers get a raw deal, financially. They’re almost structurally set up to fail unless states or other bodies lean in and underwrite their services,” Smith said.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.