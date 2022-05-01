Jerry Johnson was fed up.
He and other neighbors had grown tired of the growth of a summer camp in their neighborhood, the Hyalite Heights subdivision.
The united front brought the issue to the county. The Gallatin County Planning and Zoning commission decided that the camp needed a permit to operate in that neighborhood.
The permit was later denied at a February planning and zoning commission hearing. The neighborhood opposition had won.
A month later, that victory was cut short.
“When my wife got the email from the county she just sunk,” Johnson said. “She still doesn’t want to talk about it.”
That email informed the Johnsons that Gallatin County could not enforce the denial of the permit, and the summer camp could continue operating.
The reason: House Bill 257, passed by the Montana Legislature in 2021.
Tyd Rogers, the owner of the summer camp, declined comment.
The law, sponsored by Rep. Jedediah Hinkle, R-Belgrade, was one of many pieces of legislation from the 2021 Legislature reacting to the response of local governments and health officials in the pandemic.
The bill prohibited local governments and health officials from passing ordinances or resolutions that deny customers access to a business’ goods or services, or compelling businesses to do so. It was built to stop local governments and health officials from shutting down businesses or imposing mask mandates during the pandemic.
But based on Gallatin County’s interpretation of HB 257, the law goes further. The county attorney’s office has found that enforcing zoning regulations in some cases — like barring a summer camp from operating in a residential neighborhood without a permit — is illegal under the law because it would prohibit customers from using a business.
That interpretation of the law is causing the county to be unable to enforce aspects of longstanding zoning laws. The bill’s sponsor thinks the county is misinterpreting the law, and said that zoning was never meant to be affected. Still, the county has closed at least eight zoning compliance cases because of HB 257.
The county’s interpretation
Gallatin County’s interpretation of the law starts at the county attorney’s office.
At the core of its approach is whether any of the county’s adopted rules actually impede a customer from accessing goods and services from a business.
Gallatin County Attorney Marty Lambert said the county would look at any office or department of the county in a case-by-case approach.
“The Legislature did what they did, they get to enact new laws,” Lambert said. “And Gallatin County is one local government and is going to proceed case-by-case and not make broad pronouncements about the scope and reach of the bill.”
So far, zoning is the only area where the county has run into issues with the law.
Zoning prohibits certain types of uses in certain areas. Gallatin County has 22 different zoning districts with various subdistricts.
For example, the summer camp was in an “Existing Residential,” or RX, subdistrict. Permitted uses in the subdistrict include single-family dwellings, agriculture and other uses. Permits can be obtained for conditional uses, such as accessory buildings, like a garage, family day care or group day care. The last two uses allow between three and 15 children to be at a person’s home, according to state law.
The language used by the county to close the summer camp case and others is nearly identical. Basically, the county can’t stop a private business from operating in a place that zoning laws have historically not allowed them to. This is because it would make businesses deny goods and services to customers, or deny goods and services from customers by impeding access to the business.
Sean O’Callaghan, chief planning officer for Gallatin County, said that the change in law is “hamstringing” the planning department on a variety of fronts.
When the law changed, O’Callaghan said that the planning department tried to go about business as usual and would send enforcement issues to the compliance office when they arose.
Since then, the situation has become more nuanced.
Requesting that someone get a permit has become more difficult. O’Callaghan said that the county does not want to tell someone to go through the permitting process if they do not need to because of HB 257.
Or if someone applies for a permit and gets denied, the county can’t enforce the permit’s denial.
The summer camp situation is one of about a dozen different complaints fielded by the Gallatin County Compliance office in the past year that have either been closed because of HB 257 or are still pending investigation.
“The general member of the public that sees something going on, how do we explain to them that our hands are kind of tied in this instance,” O’Callaghan said.
Gallatin County Commissioner Zach Brown said that the change in law has broad impacts. Neighborhoods or zoning districts that limit vacation rentals like Airbnbs are something the county can’t enforce anymore, Brown said.
A handful of vacation rental and short-term rental cases have collided with HB 257 in the county so far.
“The current situation with this law doesn’t set up our staff or local elected officials to be successful,” Brown said.
Other counties, though, aren’t interpreting the law in the same way. Gallatin County Commissioner Joe Skinner presented the issues with HB 257 that the county was facing at a Montana Association of Counties planning committee session.
After the presentation, he said, representatives from other counties came up to him saying they were “pretty much ignoring the issue and waiting to see what Gallatin County does with it.”
Missoula County has a different interpretation of the bill. Allison Franz, a spokesperson for the county, said in an email to the Chronicle that Missoula County’s interpretation of HB 257 does not apply to its zoning codes.
Legislator’s intent
The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Jedediah Hinkle, R-Belgrade, believes the county is misinterpreting the law.
The legislative intent was to never affect zoning regulations, Hinkle said. He pointed to a portion of Montana law regarding the ability for a county to enforce zoning violations on building and structure violations as an example.
Hinkle said that during the drafting process the variety of laws a new bill could possibly affect are reviewed and added into the bill if needed. The portion of Montana law relating to enforcement for building and structure violations was not added.
If the bill did affect a county’s ability to enforce zoning laws, then counties could no longer enforce zoning violations for buildings and structures, Hinkle said.
“Since that statute was not included in the bill, it shows that HB 257 does not have an effect on enforcement of zoning regulation,” Hinkle said.
County Commissioner Joe Skinner said the Gallatin County Attorney’s Office has been clear on how it interprets the bill.
“Our attorney’s office has been pretty clear that it affects the enforcement of zoning,” Skinner said.
Hinkle said that he was surprised by how the county is interpreting the bill, especially because no issues related to zoning were brought up by the Montana Association of Counties, a lobbying arm for Montana counties, during the legislative session.
Three separate lobbying reports filed by the association showed that HB 257 was not on MACO’s lists of bills to support, oppose or amend.
Shantil Siaperas, a spokesperson for MACO, said in an email to the Chronicle that the association was aware of the possible unintended consequences of the bill, but could not offer more information.
Eric Bryson, the executive director of the association, did not respond when asked how MACO was approaching the issue.
Kelly Lynch, the executive director of the Montana League of Cities and Towns, said that her organization has not seen any issues stemming from HB 257 in cities and towns across the state.
The organization views it as a public health bill, not one that would interfere with zoning regulations.
Hinkle said that he would be happy to tweak the language in the law during the next legislative session to clarify that the intent was not to affect zoning laws.
But that would leave the county with nearly a year to wait for a solution. Before that, an appeal hearing will soon put the county’s interpretation of the bill in the spotlight.
Bar fight
A fight has been brewing since the end of last year on whether the Corral Bar south of Big Sky can allow people to rent snowmobiles from its property.
Ed Hake, the owner of snowmobile rental company Canyon Adventures, filed a complaint with the county over the Corral Bar renting snowmobiles on its premises. However, his compliance case was closed.
The reason was that while the Corral Bar is in two subdistricts where renting out snowmobiles or other equipment is not considered a permitted use, HB 257 prevents the county from stopping the bar from continuing to rent snowmobiles because it would compel “a private business to deny a customer access to goods or services,” according to county documents.
Hake appealed the decision, and an appeal hearing before the Gallatin County Planning and Zoning Commission is set for May 12.
Robert Baldwin, a lawyer representing the Corral Bar owners, said that the main thrust of his argument was that Hake’s actions were an attempt by a competitor to shut down another business.
Baldwin said the law does prevent enforcement of zoning regulations.
Both sides submitted briefs prior to the hearing. John Nesbitt, the lawyer for Hake, included a letter in the documents he sent to the county that indicated that he had called the Montana Attorney General’s office about Gallatin County Attorney Marty Lambert’s interpretation of the new law.
Nesbitt wrote that he was “informally advised” by Derek Oestreicher, general counsel for the Montana Attorney General, that the changes made by HB 257 do not supersede the state zoning laws and their enforcement.
“Mr. Lambert’s interpretation is inconsistent with the legislative history, statutory construction and a plain reading of the law,” Nesbitt wrote.
Emilee Cantrell, a spokesperson for the Attorney General’s office, said in an email to the Chronicle that the office has no role in the dispute that the letter was a mischaracterization of the conversation.
She said Nesbitt called and asked for an attorney general’s opinion, but was told he did not meet the legal requirements to request one, and would need to pursue his own legal remedy.
While the battle over the Corral Bar still rages on, Jerry Johnson’s fight against the summer camp isn’t over.
He said that the neighborhood would go back to the county again to make it known that they are still impacted and upset.
“Montanans and the Legislature love to talk about local control,” Johnson said. “Neighborhood disputes are the most local of local control and they destroyed all that, they bypassed all that.”