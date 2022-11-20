The Gallatin County Commission will consider final approval of a large subdivision in Four Corners.
Developers RH Baxter 96 are seeking final approval of the Creekside Meadows subdivision. The development spans 55 acres off of Baxter Lane between Shandalyn Lane and Black Bull Trail.
Creekside Meadows will have 96 single-dwelling lots that range in size from 8,000 to 16,000 square feet. The development will also have seven areas designated as parkland in the development. Combined, the parks will cover 20 acres.
The commission gave initial approval of the subdivision in 2019. The development will join the Four Corners Water and Sewer District.
The subdivision is in an intense area of development in Four Corners.
Adjacent to Creekside Meadows is a 73-acre rental community that the commission approved earlier this year. That proposed development will have 31 residential four-plexes that would provide 124 rental units.
Next to that rental development is the 305-lot Black Bull subdivision.
The developers also want the commission to weigh in on other items Tuesday, including an improvements agreement, an easement for an internal road and the dedication of a series of roads in the subdivision.
The proposed improvements agreement would be tied to final approval from the commission. The developers are requesting time to landscape areas disturbed by construction and to build trails in the subdivision.
Two letters of credit that financially commit the developers to the improvements are a part of the agreement and both are valued at 150% the actual cost to do the work — one is for a little more than $678,000 and the other is for about $37,000.
The developers requested staggered time frames for the improvements. The trails could take a year to build, while weed management could take two years.
After the improvements are finished and upon approval from the Gallatin County Commission, the money will be released back to the developers, according to county documents.
