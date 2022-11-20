Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

The Gallatin County Commission will consider final approval of a large subdivision in Four Corners.

Developers RH Baxter 96 are seeking final approval of the Creekside Meadows subdivision. The development spans 55 acres off of Baxter Lane between Shandalyn Lane and Black Bull Trail.

Creekside Meadows will have 96 single-dwelling lots that range in size from 8,000 to 16,000 square feet. The development will also have seven areas designated as parkland in the development. Combined, the parks will cover 20 acres.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Alex can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.