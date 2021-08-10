developement subdivision white horse
Several foundations are laid at the White Horse Ranch subdivision at the corner of Love Lane and Baxter Lane, as pictured on Aug. 10, 2021. The developer, Bozeman Development, LLC, prematurely poured the foundations before the plats for the proposed 104-lot subdivision was approved by the Gallatin County.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

A Bozeman developer could face legal consequences for building homes before gaining approval from the county commission.

Bozeman Development Fund, LLC, the developers behind the proposed 104 lot White Horse Ranch Subdivision, built six concrete home foundations prior to final plat approval from the Gallatin County Commission. The commission questioned whether or not building before final plat approval was typical.

“It’s actually illegal, isn’t it?” Commissioner Joe Skinner said.

The question was met with silence until Deputy County Attorney Erin Arnold said that it could be a violation of the state’s Subdivision and Platting Act, which the county adopts as part of its subdivision regulations.

Mike Stewart, a representative for Bozeman Development Fund, said that the process for gaining final plat approval took around four months and that the developers made the decision to proceed with building the foundations out of obligation to subcontractors. If developers delayed any further they would have lost their foundation crew for months, Stewart said.

“There’s no explanation other than the fact that we were in a position that we felt the approval should have happened much, much sooner than it actually did,” Stewart said at the meeting.

Chief Planning Officer for Gallatin County Planning Sean O’Callaghan said that the time frame that Stewart provided was not accurate. The application for final plat approval was submitted June 23, and the planning commission responded July 8. Additional information from the developers was received on July 20, and O’Callaghan said that they responded prior to the meeting.

“To be frank, to characterize what I’m hearing is disheartening and disingenuous,” O’Callaghan said at the meeting.

The four-month time period he was referring to was the entire process, from legal review of the final plat approval application to the submission of the application to the planning commission, which began in April, Stewart said.

“We felt we moved in the process with the time frame we thought was an accurate time frame,” Stewart said. “No excuses, we did what we did.”

Planning staff visited the work site on July 27 and found the foundations.

Compliance Officer Megan Gibson, who joined the meeting via Zoom, said the planning commission filed a complaint against the developers on July 29. While no definitive decision was made by the commission on Tuesday, the next step is a review of the complaint by the Gallatin County Code Compliance department. Ultimately the developer could face civil litigation or referral to law enforcement.

But the commission determined that the potential zoning violations were not a part of the decision that was at hand and granted final plat approval.

“I know developers are under an increasing and increasing pressure here,” Commissioner Scott MacFarlane said at the meeting. “That’s certainly no reason to design the schedule around approvals of expectations that are faster than what’s in regulation.”

Alex Miller is the county and state government reporter and can be reached at amiller@dailychronicle.com or by phone at 406-582-2648.

