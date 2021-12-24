DEQ requesting public comment on septage spray sites By Alex Miller Chronicle Staff Writer Alex Miller Author email Dec 24, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A state environmental agency is requesting public comment on a pair of septic tank waste dump sites near Three Forks.The Montana Department of Environmental Quality released a draft environmental assessment Friday on a pair of proposed septage — the solid and liquid waste removed from septic tanks — land application sites.Robbins Septic Tank Services proposed the sites on 31 acres of grass pasture roughly 8 miles northeast of Three Forks off of Clarkston Road. Public comment on the draft assessment is open until Jan. 16.Robbins has two other septage land application sites in Gallatin County, according to the draft assessment. The owners of the company declined to comment.The Montana DEQ grants licenses to applicants seeking to operate septage land application sites. Kevin Stone, a spokesperson for the state agency, said that there are many people living in rural areas of the state that are not connected to public sewer and wastewater systems and rely on septic tanks.Septic tanks are commonly pumped every 2 to 5 years, according to the draft assessment. The septage pumped from the tanks would be driven to the proposed site and then sprayed onto pasture land. Spraying the septage would replace the usage of chemical fertilizers, according to the draft assessment.Stone said the alternative to using septage application sites would be bringing waste removed from septic tanks to a wastewater treatment facility.But additional septic tank waste from a rapidly growing Gallatin County could overload wastewater treatment facilities.“In a situation where you have growing strain on your infrastructure, that would be just another push on those systems,” Stone said. Those facilities can only handle a limited amount of septage from licensed pumpers, but using farmland to dispose of septage would help to alleviate stresses to wastewater treatment facilities, according to the assessment.The proposed sites would have little impact on the area, the assessment found. Wildlife could avoid the sites because of increased activity from people moving to and from the spray area, according to the assessment. The assessment said that there would be no impact to people’s health or safety.If the septage is properly and uniformly applied to the land and tilled into the soil, there should be no runoff or buildup of waste material into surface water sources, according to the assessment. There are no wells within a 1-mile radius of the site, but the parcel is near the meeting point of the Jefferson, Madison and Gallatin rivers.The assessment said that Robbins Septic Tank Services would rotate between the septage sites each year to prevent over-application of the waste on the land.The Montana DEQ would periodically check the soil for nutrients, like nitrogen, to make sure that the company is adhering to its license.There were 80 septage land application sites used in Montana in 2020. There are four in Gallatin County, but only one is active, Stone said.“It’s a pretty common practice throughout Montana and elsewhere in the United States,” Stone said. “It’s safe, protective of human health and the environment, so long as those site conditions are appropriate.”Once the public comment period ends on Jan. 16, the agency would draft a response to comments and update the draft assessment accordingly.A final environmental assessment would be published with responses to the comments, and then the sites would be approved and added to Robbins Septic Tank Services existing license.People can provide public comment on the draft environmental assessment at the Montana DEQ website. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Alex Miller is the county and state government reporter and can be reached at amiller@dailychronicle.com or by phone at 406-582-2648. Alex Miller is the county and state government reporter and can be reached at amiller@dailychronicle.com or by phone at 406-582-2648. 