The Democratic candidate in the race for Gallatin County Treasurer is dropping out.
Benjamin Godfrey, a first-time candidate for public office, won the nomination to be the Democratic candidate for the county treasurer job in June.
Godfrey said that he had officially filed the paperwork to withdraw from the race Monday afternoon.
He said the reason he was leaving the race for Gallatin County Treasurer was because he got the funding for his business, and felt like it was an opportunity for his family to change course.
Montana law requires that when a candidate withdraws from a race after a primary and before a general election, the candidate’s political party has to appoint a replacement.
Because Godfrey ran for a countywide office, the Gallatin County Democratic Central Committee is in charge of finding his replacement.
Julia Shaida, the chair of the central committee, said that the committee will hold an election Wednesday night. Shaida said that if someone is interested in being a replacement candidate, they should reach out to her before the meeting.
Shaida said that the job of county treasurer requires a wealth of technical knowledge.
“The significant thing with a position like this is it has to be someone who’s competent,” she said.
Though the vote for a replacement has not happened, at least one potential candidate has materialized. Shaida said that Charli Heavrin, who works in the Gallatin County Motor Vehicle Department, was nominated to be a potential replacement.
Godfrey helped to find his replacement, and spoke highly of Heavrin. He said that she’s wonderful, and that “she’s probably more qualified than I am.”
“The county would be lucky to have her … the office would be lucky to have her,” Godfrey said.
The vote will be held by Zoom, and will include potential candidates making speeches, explaining why they are running and their qualifications. Then the committee will vote for a replacement, Shaida said.
Any member of the central committee, which includes all Democratic public officials, is qualified to vote for the replacement. The Gallatin County Democrats Central Committee is made up of about 50 to 60 people, but it’s more likely that about 20 members will vote, Shaida said.
The replacement candidate will face Republican candidate Maureen Horton in the Nov. 8 General Election.
People interested in tuning into the central committee meeting Wednesday at 6 p.m. can register at gallatindemocrats.com.
