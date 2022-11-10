Let the news come to you

Democrat John Nielson edged Republican incumbent Matthew Henry out of the Gallatin County superintendent of schools position, based on unofficial final results released by the county elections office Thursday morning.

Nielson had 25,057 votes over Henry’s 24,262 votes, a margin of 795 votes, according to the unofficial final results.

The position organizes head counts for students in the county, acts as top administrator for four rural school districts and is a link between Montana Office of Public Instruction and local schools. Nielson will serve a four-year term.


Liz Weber can be reached by phone at 582-2633 and by email at lweber@dailychronicle.com.

