Democrat John Nielson edged Republican incumbent Matthew Henry out of the Gallatin County superintendent of schools position, based on unofficial final results released by the county elections office Thursday morning.
The position organizes head counts for students in the county, acts as top administrator for four rural school districts and is a link between Montana Office of Public Instruction and local schools. Nielson will serve a four-year term.
On Thursday, Nielson said he felt honored by the results and couldn’t have done without his supporters. It will be his first elected position.
“I feel like it’s exciting that the county is aware that they would like something different and that’s kind of the whole reason I ran,” Nielson said.
He added he felt the county superintendent’s office was an underused office for kids in the county.
“I look forward to what it can do,” he said.
Nielson was excited to begin getting out and getting to know the schools, their visions and their needs.
“I hope that this office is more of an open space for people to call and ask questions and bring their knowledge. And hopefully people are aware that it exists,” he said.
Nielson has over two decades of experience in the education world, including as a classroom teacher and instructional coach for teachers in public and private schools. His own children are enrolled in Bozeman public schools and were homeschooled by Nielson during the pandemic.
Henry was appointed in 2017 by the county commission and ran unopposed in 2018.
While he was disappointed with the results, Henry said on Thursday that he honored and respected voters’ decision.
“I have tremendous respect for our American form of government and the capacity for people to elect leaders to represent them,” he said. “It is a tremendous privilege to represent people and to serve in a position of public service. I have always tried to be mindful of that responsibility and carry out the duties of my office responsibly and with that in mind.”
