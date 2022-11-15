Election Day
Democratic Gallatin County attorney candidate Audrey Cromwell speaks at a rally on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at Story Mansion.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

The final batch of ballots in Gallatin County were tallied Monday, and a close race for county attorney has been decided. 

The Gallatin County Elections Office completed the count of provisional and resolution ballots around 7 p.m. Monday night. Local attorney Audrey Cromwell maintained her lead over Republican incumbent Marty Lambert, according to the unofficial final results.

When the count finished late last week, Cromwell had a slim 406 vote lead. That lead grew to 660 votes, or 51% of the vote, after provisional and resolution ballots were tallied. The lead puts the race beyond recount parameters outlined in state law.


Alex can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com

