Election Day
Voters with questions about their ballots wait in line at the Gallatin County Court House on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

The lead in the Gallatin County attorney race changed hands again early Thursday morning, and the Democratic challenger is now ahead by about 400 votes. 

The Gallatin County Elections Office released a new batch of results at about 12:45 a.m. Thursday morning that showed Audrey Cromwell leading Republican incumbent Marty Lambert. Cromwell had 24,994 votes, or 50%, to Lambert's 24,588, or 49%.

Gallatin County said on Twitter that the results released in the early hours of Thursday morning were the unofficial final results. 


Alex can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com

