The lead in the Gallatin County attorney race changed hands again early Thursday morning, and the Democratic challenger is now ahead by about 400 votes.
The Gallatin County Elections Office released a new batch of results at about 12:45 a.m. Thursday morning that showed Audrey Cromwell leading Republican incumbent Marty Lambert. Cromwell had 24,994 votes, or 50%, to Lambert's 24,588, or 49%.
Gallatin County said on Twitter that the results released in the early hours of Thursday morning were the unofficial final results.
It was the second lead change in a matter of hours as elections officials continued counting ballots through Wednesday evening.
Wednesday morning, Cromwell led by 42 votes. When a new batch of results were released that afternoon, Lambert led by 254 votes with still more ballots to count.
The county's early morning release showed the tables had turned yet again. The results sheet shows that all precincts are partially reported, and that the office has counted more than 50,000 ballots in all.
Lambert did not respond to a request for comment on Wednesday. He has been county attorney for six terms since first being appointed to the office in 1997.
Cromwell said in an interview with the Chronicle Wednesday afternoon that she was hopeful the race would go her way.
“I thought it was going to be close because I was taking on an entrenched incumbent,” Cromwell said. “I didn’t think it was going to be this close.”
Cromwell said that she was proud of her campaign, and thankful for everyone that worked on it. She added that she out fundraised Lambert by a wide margin.
For example, in Cromwell’s latest financial filing report for the between September and October, she added $11,247. In the report for the period between August and September, she received $9,651.76.
Lambert received $1,350 in the period between September and October, and $3,150 between August and September.
