Firefighter recruits outfitted in yellow uniforms hustled to-and-fro unloading foot after foot of fire hose, then began the process of properly folding the snakelike tubes and putting them away in the back of parked fire trucks.
For those seven new recruits, this was the first day of hands-on training at the new Gallatin Valley Fire Academy.
The new academy is a 12-week program created from a collaboration of Central Valley Fire District, Bozeman Fire Department and Big Sky Fire Department to train new firefighters from their respective departments together.
There are six recruits from CVFD, and one from the Bozeman Fire for this inaugural class.
In many ways, the Gallatin Valley Fire Academy is the next evolution of the relationships amongst the three agencies.
Mike Maltaverne, the deputy fire chief for Bozeman Fire, said that there have always been strong relationships between the neighboring fire departments.
He said that the Bozeman Fire depends on its mutual aid partners when his department might not be able muster enough firefighters. And when another mutual aid agency needs help, they reciprocate.
Maltaverne’s agency would train recruits in-house in an eight to 12-week program. The new academy provides the opportunity to create the best level of service for each agency’s communities, and standardization in practices.
“Imagine bringing those firefighters together who are taught different standards and with different equipment, it doesn’t make sense,” Maltaverne said.
Big Sky Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief Seth Barker agreed with the need for standardization. His agency would train recruits in-house, too.
He said that it is critical that the three mutual aid partners are able to work together and trust each other.
Central Valley Fire District’s Interim Operations Chief Justin Monroe said that before the new academy launched, his agency would send recruits to train in Colorado for a 14-week academy.
The recruits would be sent away from their families, and wouldn’t get to interact with colleagues at CVFD until they returned, he said. The hope is that moving training to local facilities will bolster recruitment.
The training in Colorado was great, said CVFD’s Training Officer Anthony Stratman. But when the recruits returned they would have to learn how their parent agency did things, and that extra training would typically be on the job.
Much of the training will happen at CVFD’s facility, with Stratman in charge of the day-to-day operations.
That facility has numerous bells and whistles for recruits to train with. For example, there is a full road course to teach them how to drive and even parallel park a firetruck.
There is also a three-story building that Stratman referred to as the “search house,” which has walls that pivot on poles to change the layout of the rooms.
Then there is the “dirty classroom” at the facility where recruits will spend much of their time pouring over a thick textbook.
Inside that room were nearly 30 blue stones resting just above a photograph of a fallen firefighter.
Stratman said that the first day of training required each student to scour the training grounds for the stones and return them to the classroom as a way to pay tribute.
Recruits train for 10 hours a day, starting with morning workouts and then classes on a variety of things, like basic wildland firefighting, water supply, forcible entry and fire dynamics.
Water supply was the focus of Thursday’s training.
The recruits were split into two groups, one for catching and attaching hoses to fire hydrants, the other focusing on how to work in more rural areas where there might not be a hydrant available.
The fire hydrant team twisted the hose into a triangular shape around poles that surrounded the hydrant, then opened the hydrant briefly to flush any debris before attaching the hose to the truck.
The other team used a stretch of asphalt at the training facility to simulate a long driveway, rolling out hose from the back of the truck so that a tender truck filled with 2,500 gallons of water could park and connect with the fire truck.
Both teams focused on properly unrolling the 1,000-foot hose from the trucks to prevent kinks. Stratman said that the motto for the academy was “crawl, walk, run.”
“It’s all sequential, and gives them the skills to go to the next step,” Stratman said.