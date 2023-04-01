Let the news come to you

A Bozeman man’s dispute with a railroad company over access to his land hit the courtroom on Friday.

District Court Judge Rienne McElyea heard oral arguments Friday on the issue of landowner Sam Nelson’s inability to access land he purchased four decades ago. The land is only accessible by crossing railroad tracks managed by Montana Rail Link, and that entry point has been blocked by the company for the last five years.

Nelson sued Montana Rail Link and Burlington Northern Santa Fe in 2021 seeking to secure a written prescriptive easement, which would guarantee his right to a crossing he’d used for decades.


