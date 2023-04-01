A Bozeman man’s dispute with a railroad company over access to his land hit the courtroom on Friday.
District Court Judge Rienne McElyea heard oral arguments Friday on the issue of landowner Sam Nelson’s inability to access land he purchased four decades ago. The land is only accessible by crossing railroad tracks managed by Montana Rail Link, and that entry point has been blocked by the company for the last five years.
Nelson sued Montana Rail Link and Burlington Northern Santa Fe in 2021 seeking to secure a written prescriptive easement, which would guarantee his right to a crossing he’d used for decades.
Alanah Griffith, Nelson’s lawyer, said that the case was simple and focused on one issue: whether a private citizen in Montana could get an easement on a federal land grant railroad crossing.
However, the railroad company argued that because the land was acquired through a 159-year-old federal land grant program, the right of way exclusively belonged to them.
The dispute centers on 5 1/2 acres Nelson owns near Rocky Creek, just east of Bozeman. He has used the railroad crossing to access the property since 1982.
But five years ago, the railroad company blocked the access and put up “no trespassing” signs.
Nelson continued to use the crossing until he was arrested for trespassing in 2021. He filed the lawsuit that November.
The lawsuit argues that he has access to the land through a prescriptive easement, which can be granted for people who have historically and continuously used an access route they don’t own.
Michelle Friend, a lawyer for Montana Rail Link, said that there were three essential facts to her argument: the land was given to the railroad through a federal land grant; there was never a gap in ownership of the land; and that the railroad had an expert witness analyze safety implications.
The predecessor to MRL, Northern Pacific Railroad Company, acquired the land through a federal land grant in 1864. That land grant act determined that right of ways and land were given “limited fee” rights, which gave the railroad exclusive possession of the land, Friend said.
“If you take everything in his (Nelson’s) complaint as true, it still doesn’t change the fact that this cannot happen pursuant to that land grant,” Friend said.
McElyea questioned why a number of the cases presented by the railroad went to hearings that required eyewitness testimony, and what made Friend’s argument different from the decades of legal decisions that preceded it.
“If it’s all encumbering, if the land grant act is all encumbering, why wouldn’t every court say ‘we’re done’?” McElyea said.
Alanah Griffith, Nelson’s attorney, argued that one case cited by the railroad’s attorneys as precedent did not include later laws around railroad abandonment, and that the Montana Constitution gutted that case and other cases by intentionally not defining railroad right-of-ways as a public highway.
Griffith said that the addition of abandonment laws made it so that when a railroad was abandoned the land would no longer be returned to the federal government and instead given to a landowner like Nelson.
McElyea said the case boiled down to a question of jurisdiction, and whether the case was overtaken by federal law.
Friend said that Nelson’s lawsuit was an issue of federal law, and that federal law outweighs state law. She added that there was no abandonment and that the railroad was still using the land.
Friend said that there were periods where the railroad company allowed Nelson to use the right of way. That means that in order to prove a prescriptive easement, a hearing with witnesses and expert testimony would be necessary, she said.
Griffith said that Nelson continued to use the right of way up until the moment he was arrested for trespassing.
“The only reason he stopped using it was that the judge downstairs told him to,” Griffith said.
