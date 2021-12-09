editor's pick County zoning commission to consider 500-acre resort development in Big Sky By Alex Miller Chronicle Staff Writer Alex Miller Author email Dec 9, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Gallatin County Planning and Zoning Commission will consider Friday a pair of requests that would allow changes from county standards on the design of a nearly 500-acre development.Developer Middle Fork Properties is seeking to get a permit that would allow for more flexibility in the design of the Flatiron development. An alteration of Gallatin County’s road construction standards to lower the speed and change curb design on roads running through the proposed development has also been requested, according to the developer’s application.Access to the property would be off of Lone Mountain Trail. The land sits below Andesite Mountain and south of the Spanish Peaks Mountain Club. The development would be split between Gallatin and Madison counties, with the bulk of development occurring in the former. That area is the Resort and Open Space Preserve zoning districts for Big Sky and Gallatin Canyon.There would be just over 37,000 square feet of commercial space, over 1,400 units — spread across hotel rooms, dwellings and employee housing — on the nearly 350 acres on the Gallatin County side of the development. The development would be divided into 14 parcels.The Flatiron development went through the Big Sky Zoning Advisory Committee — which makes recommendations on action that the county could take in the planning and zoning process — twice before making its way to the county zoning commission.The committee voted to continue the item at the first meeting, citing concerns over the “blanket” nature of the four road construction variance requests and the conditional use permit.The lack of engagement with the public by the developers was an issue, too. No public comment had been received prior to the meeting.“Most of the time when a project like that is going to be voted on, we have some sort of inclination that it’s going to be coming in front of the board, but this one was kind of out of the blue,” said committee member Josh Treasure. “The community didn’t know about it and the board didn’t know about it.”The few that commented during the first meeting voiced concerns over potential impacts on wildlife and to the Middle Fork of the West Fork of the Gallatin River — 11,000 feet of the waterway runs through the property, and plans indicate that building would happen as close as 50 feet from the banks of the Middle Fork. A letter from the Gallatin Water Quality District indicated that the West Fork was listed as “impaired” by the state because of excess nitrogen, phosphorus or sediment in the waterway. The letter said construction on the Flatiron development could contribute contaminants to the Middle Fork because of its scope and scale.At the second meeting, all public comment was against the development. The committee recommended approval of a road construction variance but denied the conditional use permit.The next stop was to the Gallatin County Planning and Zoning Commission on Oct. 14, but discussion and a decision on the developer’s requests was continued indefinitely at the developer’s request.Chris Leonard of Middle Fork Properties said in an email to the Chronicle that feedback from the public played a factor in the reduction of variance requests. The master plan for the development’s design was updated to include 263 acres of open space, or about 75% of the property, he said.There would be 400 acres dedicated to open space with the Gallatin and Madison county sections combined.He said that the developers would be working with Trout Unlimited and the Gallatin River Task Force on reducing impact to wetlands on the property and to improve the quality of the waterway.The application indicated that 1.42 acres of wetlands would be disturbed from road construction on the property.Big Sky Zoning Advisory Committee member Becky Pape said that the density of the development was “probably a little intense.” Most developers ask for the biggest number and settle for what they can get, she said.She hopes that there is some downsizing of the development. She used to live along the Middle Fork, and said she's concerned about the increase in development in Big Sky that has occurred over the years, especially the loss of wildlife from resort developments."It's one thing to love a place and it's one thing to love it to death," Pape said. 